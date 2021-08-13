Opening the doors: Voice Against Violence now has a public building

TWIN FALLS — For the first time, Voice Against Violence can put its name on the front door of its building in downtown Twin Falls.
Previously used as a confidential shelter, the building on Second Avenue South is now a community center open to the public. The organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening to celebrate the change.
“It’s really exciting to be able to open the doors, invite you all in, and show off the awesome work that everyone is doing,” Executive Director Donna Graybill said.
Voices Against Violence is a non-profit organization that provides emergency and supportive services for anyone that has experienced violence by another person. The organization serves Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls and Gooding counties.
The violence could be recent or years in the past, that is up for the individual to identify themselves, Graybill said.
In addition to providing resource boxes, clothes and individual counseling, Voices Against Violence also operates a 24-7 helpline, Graybill said.
From Jan. 1 through Aug. 12, the non-profit has taken over 2,100 phone calls on the hotline, said case manager Samantha White.
Although the pandemic forced the organization to move away from communal sheltering earlier, it was always part of the long-term strategic plan, Graybill said.
“When you bring together a bunch of people who have been traumatized and you want them to get along with each other while they are sharing a bathroom or a bedroom even, that can be really challenging,” Graybill said.
People will now be sheltered at different confidential locations throughout the community instead of all together.
White used to be a shelter advocate and took training to become a case manager. Her position includes meeting with individuals looking for help and creating a case plan and goals.
A benefit of going public is removing barriers to accepting donations. All donations are now accepted at the downtown location and currently, they are in need of conditioner, White said.
The center will host group counseling, cooking and art classes along with therapy.
Many community members and Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce ambassadors attended the ribbon cutting. Cari Eskridge, from I Do Idaho Weddings and Events, gave Graybill an official Chamber of Commerce window cling.