Open Mic Poetry Night at Twin Falls Library

Members of the community gathered together Wednesday evening for Open Mic Poetry Night at the Twin Falls Public Library.

The Twin Falls Public Library held an Open Mic Poetry Night on Wednesday evening. 

Those in attendance shared their favorite poems and what those poems meant to them.

Open mic poetry night

Cynthia Hindes, 77, reads a personal poem during open mic poetry night Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Twin Falls Public Library.
Open mic poetry night

Cynthia Hindes, 77, performs a personal poem during open mic poetry night Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Twin Falls Public Library.
Open mic poetry night

Several poets listen to Cynthia Hindes, 77, tell a poem during open mic poetry night Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Twin Falls Public Library.
