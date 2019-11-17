TWIN FALLS — An open house to inform the public about water quality safety is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the South Central Public Health District will host the event from 6-8 p.m. at the DEQ Twin Falls regional office, 650 Addison Ave. W, Suite 110.
Representatives from both agencies, along with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, will be available to answer questions about cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal blooms, which form in bodies of water during summer months.
You have free articles remaining.
Information on how bodies of water in Idaho are monitored and improving communication with the public will also be addressed.
The increase in these algal blooms prompted the open house, so the public can be made aware of why the blooms occur and the public health risk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.