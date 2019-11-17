{{featured_button_text}}
Toxic bacteria

Blooms of a toxic bacteria, called blue-green algae, pose a danger to children, pets and livestock.  

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — An open house to inform the public about water quality safety is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the South Central Public Health District will host the event from 6-8 p.m. at the DEQ Twin Falls regional office, 650 Addison Ave. W, Suite 110.

Representatives from both agencies, along with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, will be available to answer questions about cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal blooms, which form in bodies of water during summer months.

Information on how bodies of water in Idaho are monitored and improving communication with the public will also be addressed.

The increase in these algal blooms prompted the open house, so the public can be made aware of why the blooms occur and the public health risk.

