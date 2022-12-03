Open for business: Twin Falls Rep. Clow gets new leadership spot in Idaho House

Rep. Lance Clow will lead an Idaho House committee for the fifth straight year. He’ll just be sitting in a different chair.

The Twin Falls Republican was assigned Friday to serve as chairman of the Business Committee for the new-look House following four years at the front of the Education Committee, one of the more notable decisions made by newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Moyle.

With nearly half of the state’s 70 representatives new for 2023 — Clow and Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, are the only holdovers among eight seats in the four districts covering the Magic Valley — Moyle told the House “a lot of prayer and soul-searching” went into finalizing committee assignments.

“I recognize some of you might be really happy, and some of you might not be as happy,” Moyle was quoted by the Idaho Capital Sun. “We were trying to do what was best for the whole.”

In an interview with the Times-News, Clow didn’t express unhappiness about his new assignment, instead he pointed to his decades of experience in banking, financial services and

insurance that have him “well prepared” to lead the Business Committee.

“There’s so many committee vacancies (because of new membership) that leadership really had a tough time finding the right balance,” Clow said. “While I’ve enjoyed Education, and I feel like I’ve done a good job … I told them that I’d like to stay on Education but that, basically, I’ll go where you need me.”

The House “didn’t know they had a vacancy in Business” until Wednesday night, Clow said. That’s when Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, who had chaired the committee since 2019, was elected assistant majority leader. He’ll also continue as chair for Ethics and House Policy.

Republican Rep. Julie Yamamoto, a retired educator and administrator from Caldwell, was tabbed as chairwoman for the Education Committee.

“Education is important to me, and I know there’s been some strife in that committee,” Moyle told the Capital Sun. “(Yamamoto) has experience; she’s reasonable. I think to find the answer to education, we’re going to have to have everybody at the table. You’re going to have to have everybody talking, everybody is going to have to give a little bit, take a little bit. And I think she can do that.”

Clow is also confident in Yamamoto. When he expected to return as Education chair, Clow told the Times-News he advocated for Yamamoto as vice chair.

“I saw her talent, too,” said Clow, who will continue as a member on the Education Committee, which also includes two House newcomers from the Magic Valley, Republicans Greg Lanting of Twin Falls and Jack Nelsen of Jerome.

He added, “The Magic Valley has real good representation on the Education Committee — much better than we’ve had in the past.”

Moyle’s election this week to the top House leadership position is another of the myriad of changes going into the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 9, the same day Gov. Brad Little will deliver the annual State of the State Address.

A 12-term Republican from Star, Moyle succeeded Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who had held the position for 10 years.

The return of Magic Valley legislator Steve Miller, R-Fairfield, is also among the changes. Miller, who lost his seat in 2018, won election again in November and was immediately rewarded Friday with the vice chairman spot on the Appropriations Committee.

Miller will also sit on the Human Resources and Transportation and Defense committees.