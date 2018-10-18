BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advises people planning to burn slash or yard debris this fall to observe air quality rules and local permit requirements.
“Burning slash or natural fuels without considering where the smoke is going can no longer be standard practice in Idaho,” Mark Boyle, DEQ’s smoke management coordinator, said in a statement. “Occasionally, burning slash or other allowable material may be prohibited or limited because of poor air quality and when weather conditions will keep smoke from dispersing properly.”
The following guidelines help minimize smoke impacts from all types of burning:
- Check to see if air quality or fire safety restrictions are in place before burning
- Burn only dry material. Green limbs and vegetation can smolder and produce excessive smoke
- Keep burn piles small and manageable
- Burn during the midday hours when solar heating and ventilation are at their maximum
- Use additional precautions when burning near residential areas
Whenever a permit or a plan is not required by the Idaho Department of Lands, U.S. Forest Service or other state or federal agency responsible for land management, Idaho’s air quality rules require any person who conducts or allows prescribed burning to meet conditions in a smoke management plan for prescribed burning.
If you are not part of a recognized smoke management group in Idaho and need help determining the best time and methods for burning slash, contact your local DEQ regional office. Also, check DEQ’s open burning map for open burning restrictions in your area at www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Map/OutdoorBurn and daily air quality and burn condition forecasts at www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Forecast.
