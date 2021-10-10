Only 2 states refuse to track this health care data. Idaho is one of them.

That plan was to include recommendations on the data system’s framework, governance, costs and funding sources.

“Once again, the Commission noted that over the past several years (it) has examined a range of health issues that affect Idahoans, but efforts have been continually hampered because the data that is necessary to understand the scope and cost of these health issues in Idaho is not available,” the commission, whose members included Idaho’s top hospital and health insurance executives, wrote in 2014.

The bill’s House sponsor at the time, former state representative and retired physician John Rusche, told the Sun that the plan never came to fruition.

“When used appropriately, such data has a significant benefit in improving the cost and quality of health care,” Rushe said.

What is hospital discharge data, and how is it used?

The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project has data-sharing partners — mostly health departments and hospital associations. There are state inpatient databases linked to the program for every state, except Idaho and Alabama.

If Idaho followed the lead of other states, the public could see monthly data going back several years on, among other things: