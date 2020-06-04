Online discussion opens Thursday for Idaho 75 project in Ketchum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KETCHUM — The Idaho Transportation Department invites the public to comment on improvements to Idaho Highway 75 in Ketchum, with an online discussion open from Thursday to June 18 at itdprojects.org/idaho-75-elkhorn-road.

"During this time of social-distancing restrictions, we recognize that community involvement is still essential to the success of this project," Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Nathan Jerke said in a statement. "We encourage all community members to join us for the online discussion."

The discussion will include a short presentation on the project and its background, as well as an opportunity for individuals to provide input and view comments from the community.

Growth and development in recent years have increased congestion on Idaho 75. This project will result in design plans for widening the highway between Elkhorn Road and River Street, rebuilding the Trail Creek Bridge and improving drainage and other infrastructure.

Comments may be submitted by going to the website, calling 208-886-7809, emailing SH75ElkhornRoadToRiverSt@itd.idaho.gov or sending mail to the Idaho Transportation Department, 216 S. Date St., Shoshone, ID 83352, at the attention of Nathan Jerke. Those without access to online should use the above contact information.

