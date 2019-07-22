PICABO — One woman died in a rollover on Thursday.
Blaine County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call just before 7 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 191 on U.S. Highway 20, east of Picabo.
A 2003 Honda Civic, driven by Yvette M. Cabrito, 34, of Bellevue, had been eastbound on Idaho 20 when Cabrito lost control, according to a Monday statement from Sheriff Steve Harkins.
The Civic left the road at high speed and rolled numerous times. It stopped about 350 feet from the pavement.
Cabrito, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to speed, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Harkins said.
The incident remains under investigation.
