One dog killed, another injured in coyote attacks on trails in the Boise Foothills

“It’s their nature to defend their young, and I can respect and understand that, absolutely, but it was definitely scary,” Printz said.

A lifelong Boisean, Printz said she’d taken Josie on the same trail and many others for years without any encounters with coyotes.

“You know they’re there, but you don’t necessarily see them,” Printz said in a phone interview.

Shelton also said she had never seen a coyote on Boise trails before and didn’t notice that one was near during her Sunday hike. She said Tucker, who was off-leash, was close to her on the trail.

Josie was also on the trail, Printz said.

Both women said they worry it could’ve been a child getting attacked, and they expressed concern with the boldness of the coyote’s behavior.

“That’s really brave of a wild animal to come up and start snatching and attacking dogs,” Shelton said.

Shelton acknowledged that the area is home to wildlife but said she would like to see the animal involved in Tucker’s death relocated away from the Hulls Gulch area. Printz agreed.