Once a COVID-19 hotspot, then a vaccine leader, Wood River Valley battles Delta variant

Sun Valley got the kind of publicity it did not want when the novel coronavirus began shutting down businesses and schools in March 2020.

Its high COVID rate per capita made it the hot spot of the nation, with at least 27 percent of Ketchum residents testing positive for antibodies from the virus, likely introduced by ski visitors and Blaine County residents who had traveled elsewhere.

But by August 2021 Sun Valley was making headlines for another reason: It had gone from a COVID hotspot to one of the nation’s leaders in the race to get vaccinated.

By early August, more than 87 percent of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Idaho Health and Welfare. And 80 percent of the county’s 20,000-plus residents were fully vaccinated—well above the state average which at the time was under 50 percent.

Today, 95 percent of eligible Blaine County residents are vaccinated, according to Idaho Health and Welfare. But that number may be misleading as it counts some second homeowners in Sun Valley and Ketchum.

“Everyone knew someone who had had COVID and so they were eager to do what they had to do to keep themselves and others safe,” said Mike McKenna, director of The Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley.

The Wood River Valley has not come through the Delta variant surge unscathed. Its risk level is critical, according to health district data from Sept. 19-Oct. 2. The county averaged nine new cases a day that week. And, after months of going without a COVID-related death, it saw four this past month—one as young as 40. Three individuals were unvaccinated; the latest, a woman in her 80s, was vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

But, for a town that swelled with tourists and second homeowners during summer and early fall, it has done remarkably well, said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for SCPHD.

“Blaine County has a small population, but viral diseases can spread more quickly there than we see in most rural areas,” she said. “This is because so much of the county’s population is focused from Sun Valley down to Bellevue. Tourism increases that population density substantially every summer and ski season and, with the influx of visitors, comes a higher chance of someone traveling while contagious. Finally, with a slightly older demographic, this county potentially has a greater number of immune systems that are compromised by disease, medication, or age, putting them at greater risk of infection when they are exposed to disease.”

Even with all of these unique factors exposing Blaine County to a higher likelihood of disease spread, data from the end of summer and early fall shows case numbers in residents of Blaine County continue to trend much lower than counties of similar size, she said.

“The vaccine protected a high percentage of residents, even as the virus was still able to spread quickly among visitors and residents who were not vaccinated,” she added.

When the pandemic made Sun Valley a COVID hot spot, residents worried whether anyone would ever come back to Sun Valley. They need not have worried. With a month of the pandemic, Californians began purchasing homes so their children would be able to attend in-person school when school resumed. Adults in their 20s and 30s moved back in with Mom and Dad. And second homeowners came because they could hike in Sun Valley whereas they would have been quarantined at their primary homes.

The worry about tourists bringing the virus has run up against a strong desire to keep businesses open. And the community has largely accepted science’s determination that vaccines and masks are the way to do that, said McKenna.

That said, recent decisions to reinstate indoor masks mandates indoors by county commissioners and the cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue have created some confusion, he said.

“We get tourists who call us and want to make sure masks mandates are in place, and we get calls from those who say they won’t come if they have to wear masks,” he said. “The mask requirement can be especially confusing for tourists who come from other parts of Idaho like Twin Falls where there is no mask mandate.”

WOOD RIVER HOSPITAL FACED ITS CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE DILEMMA AT ONSET

Angela Brady teared up every time she heard the howls of Wood River Valley residents who came out of their homes to howl in appreciation of their health care workers every night in the early weeks of the pandemic. As the nurse manager at St. Luke’s Wood River, she knew enough to be scared when the novel coronavirus began making inroads. And, she said, the howling gave her permission to let loose and cry because she was tired and scared.

One of the first cases of COVID in Idaho was diagnosed in the Wood River Valley in mid-March 2020, and dozens more soon followed, prompting Sun Valley Resort to shut down ski operations a month ahead of schedule and schools to close abruptly as Idaho’s governor ordered the valley’s residents to stay home.

Brady and her husband Randy Hall—emergency manager specialist for St. Luke’s Wood River, Jerome and Twin Falls hospitals—sent their daughter to stay with relatives so they could focus on learning about medications and oxygen delivery systems they’d never used before.

Two emergency physicians became sick, one describing the illness as “a whisper that slowly turned into a scream,” suffocating him and leaving his chest and back aching with each breath. Co-workers quarantined because of possible exposure, worrying about their own mortality as they waited a week for their test results.

“Emotions ran high because we knew so little,” said Brady. “Our staff was getting sick and exposed. We were trying to figure out when we should quarantine, and we were having to bring in doctors and nurses from elsewhere. We were scared.”

A week after the first known patient with COVID came through the doors, the hospital closed all but the emergency department to heal its depleted staff. A few days later, two Blaine County residents were among the first in the state to die of the virus.

Firefighters like Lara McLean transported patients to hospitals in Twin Falls and Boise in ambulances that had plastic duct-taped between drivers and patients. The thud of the rotors of St. Luke’s Air Ambulance became a constant reminder that the valley was in a grip of a crisis.

“Even lab technicians and x-ray staff were getting sick,” Brady recalled. “It was eerie to see the hospital empty. It felt like we were at war—it was eerie and scary.”

By the summer of 2020, Blaine County was recovering while the virus was running roughshod across other parts of Idaho. Brady and her husband had avoided becoming sick by wearing personal protective equipment, avoiding going out in the community and eating only take-out when they patronized restaurants.

Hope arrived with a St. Luke’s air transport that delivered the first batch of Moderna vaccines to the Wood River Valley in late December. Brady got the first of her two doses two weeks later. Other Wood River Valley residents went into panic mode, many traveling to Boise, Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley to get vaccines because there was such a long wait in the valley.

When infections spiked with the Delta variant this fall, St. Luke’s Wood River was not forced to adopt crisis standards of care as did other hospitals. But staff were busier than ever, accepting patients from St. Luke’s Magic Valley to give that hospital some breathing room.

“For several weeks we had at best one or two rooms open,’ said Brady. “I’ve never seen the department that full. Sick patients, for sure.”

The hospital has operated as if it’s on a battlefield, canceling non-emergency surgeries to allow room for the other patients crowding into the hospital. Nurses have worked together in teams to take care of multiple patients. And Wood River has sent staff to other hospitals, as well.

“My team is incredibly fatigued. Emotionally and physically, this last surge took it out of them,” said Brady “We’ve experienced the same level of intensity as we did at the beginning back in March 2020. But this time around we’re more prepared. We have a plan. We’re proactive and it feels a little safer. We’re also grateful we live here. We as a community learned our lesson 18 months ago and we don’t want to be there again.”

AS IF SOMEONE FLIPPED A LIGHT SWITCH

The vaccine that gave Brady so much hope also gave many Wood River Valley residents a new lease on life. This past May it was as if someone had flipped a light switch as the valley once again swelled with dinner parties and children’s summer camps.

The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference resumed with vaccine and other precautions in place. The Sun Valley Wellness Festival and Conference, Rebecca’s Private Idaho and Sun Valley Music Festival returned, and The Argyros Center for Performing Arts rolled out a robust calendar, even as it required guests to be masked and vaccinated or have a negative COVID test.

Ketchum’s Community Library also has remained open by reinstituting a mask mandate as the Delta variant began circulating and requiring proof of vaccination when it had to bring its popular lecture series inside from outdoors. Self-checkout and return stations that were installed just before the pandemic helped provide contactless service, and the library still offers curbside book pickups for those who remain reluctant to go inside.

Students in Blaine County Schools went back to class in masks this fall, despite the efforts of a few protestors who ended a school board meeting before it started when they refused to mask up.

With masks, only a student or teacher with COVID needs to quarantine, said Superintendent James Foudy. If students were not masked anyone coming in contact with an infected person would have to quarantine at least seven days and eight staff members would be pulled from their regular duties to do contact tracing.

This past week nine students of 3,316 students and three of 523 staff were out with COVID. Forty-one students and zero teachers were in quarantine because of close contact with someone with COVID while unmasked.

“Whether you’re for it or opposed to it, the mask mandate has worked,” said Board President Keith Roark said, noting that some other Idaho schools have closed for days at a time because of a high percentage of staff and students with COVID. “We’re averaging 94 percent attendance, and 94 percent attendance is phenomenal when you realize that a year ago we were in a hybrid program.”

Additionally, the school district requires new hires to be vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption, and the board considered but did not vote on a policy this week that would require all staff to be vaccinated.

NOT EVERYONE IS HAPPY WITH COVID PRECAUTIONS

There has been some pushback.

Leslie Manookian was among a handful of Wood River Valley residents who filed a lawsuit against the City of Hailey in late September, alleging that the city violated federal law by mandating masks.

“No government official has the right to deprive citizens of the right to breathe,” she said.

Phil Raney runs Hyperbarics of Sun Valley, which has used pressurized oxygen to treat post- and active-COVID patients with respiratory issues. But he doesn’t believe masks protect people from the aerosolized virus which, he claims, “goes through masks like moths go through a chain-link fence.”

“If we require everyone to wear a mask because we believe they can spread COVID, we have to believe every mask is a biohazard with active virus on it,” he said. “If it’s suspected to be contaminated, it has to be disposed of as a biohazard. To say we can put it in our pocket or our purse—then we’re just spreading the virus around.”

Hailey Mayor Martha Burke stands by her council’s decision to require masks indoors until her city moves out of the critical risk level.

“It’s commonsense,” she said. “Yes, you will always have a little resistance. But if you know what works, why not do it?”

The push to get the community vaccinated has likely been the county’s greatest protective measure against further disease spread, along with asking residents to mask, social distance and restrict the number of people at gatherings when necessary, said Bodily.

“When residents get on board, all of these efforts can go a long way in preventing the spread of disease. Adherence hasn’t been 100 percent in Blaine County, but we have seen greater participation than many other Idaho counties and it has helped protect many people from this relentless spread of disease,” she said.

The county continues to try to push the vaccination rate even higher. It’s created public service announcements featuring a cowboy, construction worker, Mom and her daughter, religious leader and health care worker explaining that confronting COVID is not a political but a public health issue. And mobile vaccines have traveled between the YMCA in Ketchum and Carey, making it easy for someone to walk up and get a vaccine.

“The vaccination rate is extremely high in places like Sun Valley where the average age is 71–those people are more vulnerable, which probably drives them to be vaccinated. And they’re probably more in touch with their health care providers,” said Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg. “But, as we move from north to south, the vaccination rate slides. There’s a hesitancy there I don’t know if we can overcome. But we’ve got to do a better job of reaching those who remain unvaccinated in our own community, either because they’re hesitant or haven’t gotten around to it.”

Greenberg noted that valley residents are wary about workers from other counties driving in each day who may be bringing the virus with them because they’re not vaccinated.

“I think we will see more and more nonprofits and businesses require proof of vaccination before someone enters the premises,” he said. “If they make that decision, I’m going to do what I can to make sure they’re backed up by the government because I think we will see more and more variants.”

