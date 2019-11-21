On the verge of a shift: Latinos look to youth for political future

TWIN FALLS — Although Idaho’s Hispanic population continues to be the Gem State’s fastest-growing demographic, the community’s political representation remains minimal. Only one state legislator out of 105 voting members is of Hispanic descent, and local governments statewide have only begun to scratch the surface in terms of how representative they are of the communities they serve.
This has some advocates concerned that the needs of Latinos are not being understood and appropriately met by the people representing them.
When large blocks of voters aren’t engaged, it can also spell trouble for the geographical area in which they are casting their votes. The outcome of critical issues may not be favorable for the community as a whole if some voters who may be able to sway the vote stay home instead.
The Latino demographic in Idaho may not be as civically engaged as other demographics due to the overall makeup of the population. The majority of Idaho’s Latinos tend to be younger, lower-income and have a lower education level than their peers at the polls. Groups with those defining characteristics typically turn out in lower numbers across the board on election day.
Polling patterns are diametrically different than demographic patterns in the Gem State.
This is a pressing conundrum because Latinos are on track to become the largest share of the nonwhite, national vote by the 2020 presidential election. The demographic already has a record number of registered voters. Still, Latinos have limited influence over their political and personal representation.
State leaders, however, say the community is on the precipice of change.
“Because of the size and age of our population, we’re going to start seeing a real shift in the next five to 10 years,” said Margie Gonzalez, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. “We’re going to see Hispanic youth in leadership roles all across the state.”
Inspired to make a difference
Gonzalez has led the commission for 18 years. She has seen significant changes in attitudes toward Latinos over that time, but for Latinos who live in small, isolated communities like Clark County — an area where 45% of its population of 850 identifies as Latino — nearly half the residents require language or other assistance to access services. The divide between the Latino community and their government in areas like this is immense.
“When you have families who may be dealing with health issues and have to drive 45 minutes to work or seek other services, voting is probably the furthest thing from their minds,” Gonzalez said. “I can’t imagine how they get it done.”
Since 1987, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, which operates out of Boise, has been advising government officials, acting as a liaison for the Hispanic community and making site visits to get a reading on how well local schools, police and government agencies are serving Hispanic residents. The commission also hosts community forums to gather resident feedback. The commission issues a report on the state of Idaho’s Latinos annually using this information.
The report is published each January, and includes information on where Latinos are working, the number of people requiring language assistance, where Latino children are attending school and current, measurable health patterns and behaviors.
The organization uses this report to advise legislators on issues facing Latinos.
“We’re the eyes and ears for the governor’s office and there’s only two of us. It’s a big job,” Juan Saldaña, community resources development specialist, said. “We have a big share of the population to represent and we’re doing it. Big things come in small packages and we’re chiquitos pero picosos (small but spicy).”
In a recent Pew Hispanic Center study, almost half of Latinos surveyed “questioned their place in American society,” and two-thirds said the current administration’s policies have been harmful to Latinos.
That same study, however, suggests that these same factors galvanized Latinos — nearly 60% of respondents from both sides of the political spectrum said they feel more enthusiastic about voting in upcoming elections.
“The youth are starting to see how their parents and grandparents struggle and they want to make a difference,” Gonzalez said.
A deeper sense of belonging
Young people are not the only ones who find it difficult to find their voice in the world of politics.
It was a long time before Alejandra Hernandez felt confident enough to speak her mind during meetings in her professional role. English was not her first language and she left all her family behind in Chile. Now the executive director of the Unity Alliance — a nonprofit that focuses on engaging minority populations in the Magic Valley — is also a member of the Twin Falls Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which advises the City Council on matters relating to underrepresented communities. The committee promotes civic engagement, community building, and acts as a liaison between residents and city government.
When Hernandez knew she was moving to the U.S. 23 years ago, she began learning English before she ever set foot in Boston, the city she lived in prior to moving to Twin Falls. But language wasn’t always the problem. Even though she used to feel self-conscious about her accent, it is the disconnect between her culture and American culture that still troubles her.
“I feel like I don’t really have a home here,” Hernandez said. “I’m missing a deeper sense of belonging.”
Hernandez has to face obstacles participating in local government that someone born and raised in the U.S. might not be challenged by such as gaining the confidence to speak up, navigating a different culture and winning the respect of peers.
“When you’re an immigrant and your first language isn’t English, it adds a whole other layer to getting involved,” Hernandez said. “But if people don’t like it, there’s nothing I can do. All I can do is be who I am and be there for the community.”
It’s not just outside groups that should consider the needs of Latinos. Hernandez said that it is up to Latinos in Idaho to step up and start a dialogue with others that respects and understands other perspectives.
“When you’re a minority, many times you need to bite your tongue to get what you have to accomplish,” Hernandez said. “But we also need to learn how to have difficult conversations with people even when they are different from us.”
A new way forward
Things have changed in the way Idaho legislators talk about Latinos since Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, was an educator more than 30 years ago. Back then, there wasn’t even a conversation. At the time, the relationship between the Latino and white communities was so marginal that the groups understood very little about one another. Now concerted efforts are being made to facilitate a dialogue by groups like the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and Conservation Voters for Idaho.
Toone’s background as an educator in Gooding and Wendell, two highly-concentrated Latino areas, fuels her commitment to students in the Latinos in Action classes around the Magic Valley. If students are brought up learning about the political process, it’s more likely they will engage with it, she said.
Her presence in these classes helps dispel the idea that running for office and being in a state leadership role are unattainable goals.
“Every child deserves to be treated the exact same way and have the same opportunities as everyone else,” Toone said. “I’ve always said that.”
Political participation for Latinos is on the upswing, according to Gabe Osterhout, research associate at the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University. Youth in particular are engaging more; there is still a sizable portion of eligible Latino voters that are not exercising this right. This might be because voters don’t feel empowered.
“I’ve heard a lot of ‘I’m just one person; my vote doesn’t make a difference,’” Saldaña said. “We need to move past that.”
But civic engagement is difficult to track. Information about voter turnout by demographic is not available in Idaho, leaving agencies working with Latino voters to rely mostly on anecdotal information. Saldaña said that responses from Latinos about their relationship with local government vary, and depend on the characteristics of the city they are voting in, which can encompass a history of discrimination.
The ramifications of discrimination both past and present cause some older Latinos to feel discouraged by interacting with government. Latinos nationwide who are victims of domestic violence are not showing up to court hearings, undocumented food vendors are fleeing cities and some individuals are afraid to complete simple tasks such as obtaining a new ID.
“Older Latinos sometimes don’t want to vote because they remember when they were harassed at the polls,” Saldaña said. “They don’t want to ruffle any feathers.”
Lincoln County is the only county in the state mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Voting Right Act to provide ballots in Spanish. Poll volunteers tend to be elderly and white, and polling places aren’t required to have translators, although voters can bring their own translator into the voting booth. These hurdles can be daunting and deter voters of color.
“Something we’re seeing is a real concern with the polls and how inviting they are to our demographic,” Gonzalez said. “With the presidential election, more youth want to engage — but those who are first, second, third generation still struggle.”
A familiar face can make a voter’s experience more comfortable, especially for those who are new to the process. The Commission on Hispanic Affairs has been engaging in formal discussions with the secretary of state to discuss structural changes that aim to connect with Latino voters, as well as groups such as AARP to encourage elderly Latinos to volunteer as poll workers.
“Our elderly aren’t coming,” Gonzalez said. “We don’t have anyone who looks like us or speaks our language at the polls.”
Do Spanish ballots make a difference?
Jerome, Gooding, Owyhee and Minidoka are expected to become the next counties that must comply with the language provisions of the Voting Rights Act, but so far, no counties have preemptively made Spanish ballots available.
Counties struggle to implement multilingual ballots: cost and a need for accuracy are impede progress. Jerome County has attempted to engage its Spanish-speakers through voter registration drives and answering voter questions on Spanish radio. While these initiatives have shown marked progress, voters are still not showing up to the polls, Jerome County Clerk Michelle Emerson said.
Jerome city leaders say the interest of Latinos in their local politics has shifted over the years.
“Jerome is at a tipping point,” City Councilman Chris Barber said. “We work hard. We want participation. There should be no fear of local government. We want voter participation in everything we do.”
Spanish ballots in and of themselves, however, have not proven to significantly alter voter turnout. Lincoln County saw a negligible change in turnout in the 2018 gubernatorial election, while demographically similar counties like Minidoka and Gooding saw a nearly 10% increase each. This could be because of Lincoln’s small population size, a potential lack of awareness of Spanish ballots and a low share of Democratic voters.
“Last year was the county’s first experience with Spanish ballots, so more elections and data points will paint a clearer picture,” Osterhout told the Times-News prior to the Nov. 5 election.
Systemic change from state leadership is imperative in getting Latinos to the polls and creating real change, Gonzalez said. Without leadership from the state, there is no incentive for counties to implement change on their own.
“It needs to start at the state level. More of our elected officials need to get behind it to push that,” Gonzalez said. “There isn’t really anyone holding anyone [else] accountable.”
Diminutive data
Idaho lacks data on voter ethnicities. This complicates matters for groups trying to reach communities of color and prove a need for structural change. Underrepresented groups tend to be undercounted by the census, making it difficult to pin down real numbers and monitor changes.
“For some Hispanic groups working toward mobilizing, it can be a real challenge,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not able to measure if we’re making progress or not.”
On the Friday after the Nov. 5 election, Antonio Hernandez and his colleagues at Conservation Voters for Idaho were determining how to direct their outreach for the next election based on information gathered during election preparation.
The organization mobilizes to gather information to historically-underrepresented communities. Prior to the election, representatives called voters in English and Spanish in order to gauge their interest in voting. While most respondents said they were more enthusiastic about voting after the call, many needed to be told there was an election underway.
“Municipal elections have a historically low turnout across all communities,” Antonio Hernandez said. “We all share a lack of information on why municipal elections are so important.”
Cultural and language differences create additional barriers for underrepresented communities. About 10% of the people Conservation Voters for Idaho speak to during each election cycle said their preferred language was Spanish, but counties are not required to provide information in Spanish or have translators working the polls. This creates a conundrum for voters and poll workers alike.
“The resources aren’t available,” Antonio Hernandez said. “It creates a cycle (of non-voting). If no one is reaching out to these communities, then that’s the result.”
Fostering systemic change
Low voter turnout is a structural issue across the board. Many demographics share similar barriers to voting and being civically engaged. A change in those patterns would require an overhaul in the way civic engagement is handled and addressed. An earlier introduction to the political system could create the traction needed to encourage stronger engagement with government, Osterhout said. Voter information must also be created to reflect the realities of all communities.
“When it comes to information, when it’s not made for you and with you in mind, it’s not going to be accessible,” Antonio Hernandez said.
Latino leaders agree that buy-in from state and community leaders is critical for mobilizing Latino voters. Legislators sometimes underserve Latinos because the scope of the population and the amount of active Latino voters is unknown.
Essentially, that makes it tricky to incentivize leaders to cater to the community and creates a cyclical dilemma.
“It’s a numbers game and frequent voters are the target,” Antonio Hernandez said. “The Latinx (a term used to encompass all genders) community gets less resources in every election, and if they get less resources, they are going to become infrequent voters and they’re going to be viewed as unreliable voters. So leaders are continuing to overlook this demographic.”
According to activists and community leaders, encouraging Latinos to become active in the community is crucial. A liaison for the community who understands their cultural backgrounds could inspire more individuals to become involved.
“I’ve always been a rebel and I always knew what I wanted to do,” Alejandra Hernandez said. “What we need are people who will stand up and be there for the community.”
