On the edge of freedom — BASE jumpers search for the next rush

TWIN FALLS — Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on July 27, Lena Thomas was preparing to jump off the I.B. Perrine Bridge. Midway along the walkway, which carries people over the Snake River Canyon, the 90-year-old stopped and climbed over the railing.
On a summer day, the view is magnificent: Jerome County to the north, Twin Falls to the south, the Snake River glistens in the sun, and the greenery lining the river is beaming. For anyone unfamiliar with the appeal of living in southern Idaho, it could be summed up with this view. The view was unobscured by man-made structures — Thomas could see the canyon walls brimming with life, birds flying around and paddlers navigating the river below.
She turned toward the crowd of people watching her from the safety of the sidewalk. Family members from South Carolina, New York, Wyoming, California and Utah had traveled to the famous landmark to help celebrate her 90th birthday with a leap into her future — a tandem BASE jump. This wasn’t her first time though. Thomas has skydived, parasailed and regularly takes mile-long walks with her daughter. She attributes her healthy lifestyle to three core habits: never smoking, healthy eating and always moving. People often tell her that she is in good shape — she figured she should prove it.
The almost-centenarian’s athletic lifestyle began with Jane Fonda tapes in the early 1980s, and on a hot morning in late July, she stared 486 feet down into the Snake River Canyon getting ready to jump — and to demonstrate just how far she has come athletically.
Her fitness translates to her bold attitude.
“The screams are for fun,” Thomas said. “Not because I’m scared.”
Strapped to Sean Chuma, owner of Tandem Base in Twin Falls, Thomas was more excited than afraid. The two had already jumped in tandem eight years ago. Before launching off the bridge, the famed instructor asked Thomas if she was ready — she didn’t hesitate to confirm she was.
Chuma’s hand was the last tether to the bridge. When he let go, the duo leaped into the air. They fell away from the sight of the spectators when suddenly a whooshing sound filled the canyon, letting everyone who couldn’t see them know that they were safe — their parachute was open.
BASE jumping is an air sport. Athletes jump from fixed structures, buildings, antennas, spans (bridges) and earth, using either parachutes or wingsuits.
An iconic Magic Valley landmark, the Perrine Bridge serves as the only man-made structure in the United States where people can BASE jump year-round, and without any special permits. The bridge is unrivaled as a symbol of absolute freedom. If there was an act that best displayed an attempt to conquer the sky even for a brief moment, it would be BASE jumping.
A cast of characters
Five minutes to 10 a.m., just after Thomas’ paparazzi had dispersed, the bridge was swarming with jumpers.
At the Visitor’s Center, a trio of jumpers in their 30s were preparing for their day. J.R. Galardi and Graham Hall traveled from southern California for a week of jumping. Nelson Pereira came all the way from Massachusetts for a chance to launch himself off the famous bridge.
For this cast of characters, the sport is a unifying thread.
“Skydiving is the gateway,” Galardi said. “My first time jumping I felt comfortable. I thought ‘Y’know what man, it’s going to work out.’”
But mainstream opinion doesn’t see it the same.
“People just think we are idiots just jumping off,” Hall said. “The amount of research we put into this is a ton.”
The sport has come a long way since its inception, in terms of calculated risk and equipment development.
Despite the often negative public perception of the sport, Pereira said, improved technology and equipment means the sport is better than ever.
For some, it’s a kind of rebellion.
“I’m on probation so I shouldn’t even be here,” Pereira said.
While stuffing his parachute into his bag he turned to his friend, “Let’s go jump.”
Sky pioneers
Chuma, instructor and owner of Tandem BASE, has logged over 6,000 jumps and it’s been a long journey. He recommends that a person have at least 200 skydives under their belt before attempting BASE jumping in order to get accustomed to aerial sports, and to familiarize themselves with pulling a parachute.
The well-known instructor has an alternative for anyone interested in jumping who doesn’t want to skydive hundreds of times. Since 2011, Tandem BASE has offered lessons and tandem jumps. Customers pay $399 to attach themselves to Chuma and take the plunge.
He views tandem BASE jumping as a chance to share a taste of exhilaration. He’s taken paraplegics in the past and in 2013, Chuma took Dorothy Custer on a jump off the Perrine Bridge for her 102nd birthday. She is still the oldest known BASE jumper.
But jumping is in no way a natural inclination.
“It’s peaceful, but it’s against all of your instincts to jump off the edge,” Chuma said.
One of the main challenges for BASE athletes is the widespread perception that the sport is for people with a death wish.
“The media has always strived for the carnage,” Chuma said. “A lot of people think we are crazy adrenaline junkies. We are highly trained.”
Chuma is not alone in his esteem as a highly accomplished BASE instructor.
Miles Daisher, the owner of Miles D’s BASE Camp, sees Twin Falls as the perfect place training ground. The member of the Red Bull Air Force team considers BASE jumpers sky pioneers who continue to explore the dangerous sport.
Tom Aiello, the chief instructor of Snake River BASE, agrees with Daisher.
“This is the best place to learn how to BASE jump,” Aiello said.
He tries to provide order to BASE jumping. When he instructs students, he focuses on the fundamentals of BASE. Without them, he wouldn’t let his students even go near the ledge. His courses run for four days — each day varies in length, but they can include 10 to 18 hours of instruction.
His students spend a lot of time learning how to properly fold their parachute. He records videos of them jumping off so they can revisit the clips and improve their technique. Aiello works to hammer home that the sport is dangerous and that fundamentals are lifesavers.
His biggest piece of advice for anyone interested in the sport — don’t do it.
“Nobody is saving the world by BASE jumping,” Aiello said. “If it isn’t personally rewarding for you, don’t do it.”
Although he has built his life around BASE jumping, Daisher is one of the more cautious jumpers. To him, leaping off the bridge is about analyzing risks. He views it less as an adrenaline rush and more like a calculus problem. Jumping off of a bridge is solving a math equation at high speeds, he said. In 2017 he broke an unofficial record by jumping off the Perrine Bridge 63 times in 24 hours.
“It can be as dangerous as you let it be,” Daisher said. “You’ve got to be careful. It’s not a normal thing to fly in the sky.”
The cool factor
The Twin Falls Visitors Center serves as a mecca for the sport. At the entrance of the building, pins mark a map of the world for visitors to designate where they are visiting from. Pins with red flags attached indicate where a BASE jumper traveled from.
The Visitors Center boasts large windows so anyone can peer out and look at the Perrine Bridge — by its very nature this viewing area was built to promote the sport.
According to a report published by the Idaho Department of Commerce in 2018, tourism is the Gem State’s third-largest industry behind agriculture and technology. Travelers spend an average of $209 million a year to come to south-central Idaho.
There’s no way to measure how many people visit just for BASE jumping, but it does put Twin Falls on the map, said Shawn Barigar, president of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. Barigar is also the Twin Falls mayor.
“We encourage [whitewater rafting and skiing] — why should BASE jumping be treated any differently?” he said.
Barigar, who has completed a tandem jump in the past, said that on any given day he sees at least five jumpers. Twin Falls promotes the activity because of the sense of identity it offers a town that might be overlooked without the quirky sport, he said.
“It gives us a cool factor,” Barigar said. “It personifies the West.”
A day at the bridge
Luke and Jackson Boyett traveled from Auburn, Alabama, for their chance to jump off the Perrine Bridge.
The brothers sleep in tiny tents in the front yard of a friend’s friend’s uncle’s house. Most BASE jumpers can be found sleeping in their cars, couch surfing or, if they are feeling extravagant — an AirBnB.
The Boyett brothers aren’t concerned with where they sleep. Their only worry is getting up as early as they can to go jump. The brothers have only a few weeks before they have to return for college classes, responsibilities they would much rather escape from.
“Sometimes I feel like life is a wave,” Luke Boyett said. “Everyone is just trying to make sure not to fall off their board, and BASE jumpers are over here doing tricks. Life is more fun when you are doing tricks on that wave.”
Luke Boyett believes no other sport is made up of as diverse a group of athletes as BASE jumping.
On a patch of grass near the bridge, jumpers often kneel to execute the ritual of packing their parachutes. The daredevils represent myriad walks of life — but they all come for the freedom of the jump.
“It’s the best thing of your life. It’s the best way to remind yourself that you are alive,” said Luis Camerano, who traveled from Argentina for a week of jumping.
Jumpers come from all ages — while Camerano is new to jumping, Shogo Sazaki is well-versed in the sport.
Sazaki has been jumping since 2000. He left a stressful job in Washington D.C. to live in Twin Falls for a passion that clears his head — springing into the depths of a 486-canyon. Sazaki is surprised at the amount of change that has marked the culture of the sport. BASE jumpers were arrogant and cocky back in the day, he said — now they are polite and try to maintain a good presence for the sake of the reputation of the sport.
From all of the tips and tricks that Sazaki has amassed since the beginning, the sport has since blossomed into a style all his own. When he started out, jumpers had to watch and learn.
“When I started there were no classes,” Sazaki said. “We are always watching how others do things — you create a Frankenstein style to your jumping and packing.”
Worlds collide in the sky
On a warm evening in August, Sazaki joined the Boyett brothers, who often meet up with Eric Dobbins, also known as “Dark Eric” because of his penchant for jumping at night.
They laid out their parachutes and prepared to pack. When Dobbins started BASE jumping, it was a mad dash to leap off the bridge as quickly as possible. Now he takes his time. He pays more attention to the build-up before the fall.
“You start to take regards of the process of getting ready,” Dobbins said. “You are preparing externally, physically and mentally.”
The group walked onto the bridge preparing to jump one after the other. Sazaki led the charge with a seasoned release from the bridge. The Boyett brothers followed. Dobbins was the last to jump. He’s a seasoned jumper but his body still trembles in fear before he lauches. He smiled in anticipation.
“The only way you know where the edge is, is when you are on the other side,” Dobbins said. “Here’s the moment of truth.”
Dobbins climbed onto the railing and stared down into the mouth of the canyon. He hesitated for a moment, taking in the view of the canyon covered in the light of the setting sun behind him. He exhaled and started to count down before he threw himself over the edge with a backflip and quickly released his parachute.
To jump or not to jump
There’s a lingering question: Why would anyone risk their safety for this sport?
Dr. Christopher Edwards, the lead psychologist with St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Services, has a guess as to why people jump. Edwards has a history of taking daring leaps — he served as a paratrooper in the military, trained specifically to parachute out of planes into combat zones.
Edwards views everyone’s comfort zones differently — for some, a scary movie is enough to get their heart racing, and for others, it can be throwing themselves off ledges only to save themselves mid-fall.
“There’s a sense of freedom that comes with this,” Edwards said. “There are so many things that we are told we can’t do. There is a rush in doing something we’ve been told we can’t do.”
BASE Jumping is a chase for a rush of dopamine, an organic chemical associated with the brain’s reward center, Edwards said. Some people need more risk for that reward, he said.
“A lot of the times people look at them as crazy,” Edwards said. “It’s their way of getting excitement in their lives.”
Just a bunch of BASE jumpers
Nobody is more emblematic of the absolute freedom of BASE Jumping than Steve Jester.
Around the Perrine Bridge, he has become a local legend. If his name is mentioned, there is bound to be at least one person who has heard of the illustrious vagabond.
Jester, 55, started BASE Jumping in 1987. His parents were skydivers who engendered in him an appreciation for aerial sports. He claims he’s BASE jumped up to 4,000 times. He travels to Twin Falls whenever the weather permits good jumping, and he camps in the canyon or stays with friends who will let him couch surf.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time,” Jester said. “After the first 1,000, you lose that rush.”
Jester’s exploits have been called legendary — from casual jumping at night to running off of a semi-truck into the canyon, there is almost no feat he will turn down. In 2010, his daring attempts culminated in a video of him jumping off the Bixby Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California. In the clip, a California Highway Patrol officer approaches the BASE jumper and warns him that if he jumps, he will be arrested. Jester front flips off the side of the bridge and glides down to the beach below. Afterward, he was charged with resisting arrest, a DUI and trespassing. He spent 69 days in jail, he said. The video has been watched more than 2 million times on Youtube.
But Jester sees his adrenaline addiction as harmless.
“I’m not crazy. I’m wild. There’s a difference,” he said. “I’m not a lawyer but I’ve had a few. I’m tired of breaking the law — that’s why I came here.”
Jester’s friend, Austin Carey, hopes to become a professional in the sport someday. The young BASE jumper moved with Jester from California to Twin Falls this summer to pursue his passion. The two joke that Carey is Jester’s illegitimate son.
Carey sees the seriousness of the sport and wants to showcase this side for the public.
“I want people to see value in what we do,” Carey said.
Strangers from across the globe often gather on the lawn outside of the Twin Falls Visitors Center. A trio — Jack Thomas, of Telluride, Colorado, Adam Vietch, of Perth, Australia, and Ely Walsh, from Squamish, British Columbia — gathered at the usual meet-up spot outside the Visitors Center in mid-August to plan where to go for beers later in the evening. This camaraderie continues well after the jump — BASE jumpers often get together and share stories and drinks with one another.
“A group of guys from anywhere can hang out and drink and have a good time,” Walsh said. “This community gets along so well.”
Friendships founded on BASE jumping aren’t immune to teasing, and any sense of civility is ignored for a chance to make fun of Jester’s unorthodox lifestyle.
As Jester and Carey prepared for their jump, their companions joked on the side:
“Don’t put Jester in [the story],” Veitch said. “There are smarter jumpers.”
“Jester’s a f——— bum,” Thomas said.
Jester and Carey finished tucking their parachute into their bags, fastened their helmets and approached the stage as the sun started to set.
“Let’s go get ready to rock the world, brother,” Jester said.
The trio stayed to watch their fellow jumpers take the plunge. Despite the teasing, they still take any chance they can to witness the sport they’ve traveled miles to see.
Sitting on the edge of the canyon, their comments were like a Greek chorus.
“[Jester] always nails his target,” Walsh said. “But he moves erratically. Everyone has a style. His is in no way a timid style.”
“My style is hiring people to make sure I’m safe,” Thomas said. “It’s not like riding a bike. If you stop, you lose it.”
“Everyone gives you advice,” Veitch said. “I’ve lost so many friends from motocross and none through jumping. We try and help each other.”
Jester and Carey led the charge on the Perrine Bridge with a small entourage at their heels. The dynamic duo climbed over the railing and peered down— in that moment they caught a wide angle view of the canyon.
Maybe if jumping 486 feet into a canyon was still new to Jester, he would say something prophetic about the experience of taking a leap of faith. For him, it was just another day.
Before the two bounded off the bridge, Jester turned back.
“A lot of people try to make it a spiritual thing,” Jester said. “I don’t try to make it complex. It just makes me feel good.”
“It’s guiding the fear. It’s fight or flight.” Eric Dobbins, a.k.a. Dark Eric, Dallas-based BASE jumper
“We are sky pioneers —
we’re living life to the fullest.” Miles Daisher, the owner of Miles D’s BASE Camp
