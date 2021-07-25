Olympic contender: Kendra Samargis looks for another chance at the Olympics

TWIN FALLS

When Kendra Samargis was little, she never dreamed of becoming a boxer. As for the Olympics, competing wasn’t even on her radar.

Now at 27, the dream that never was could become a reality.

Samargis’ boxing journey began five years ago. At that time she was just looking to work out and lose weight. That’s when her boyfriend (now husband) Jason Samargis suggested she try boxing.

“The first day, it was the worst thing ever,” she said.

Kendra hated boxing, but with 21 years of coaching experience under his belt, her boyfriend was able to convince her to stick with it.

Quickly she began to meet and surpass her fitness goals. Still, she didn’t consider pursuing boxing seriously.

“We would argue because he would try to correct my punches and I didn’t see why it mattered because I wasn’t planning on fighting,” she said.

After about six months of training, something shifted in Samargis. She decided she wanted to see how far she could go with boxing.

So she got her first fight.