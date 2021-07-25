Olympic contender: Kendra Samargis looks for another chance at the Olympics

TWIN FALLS
When Kendra Samargis was little, she never dreamed of becoming a boxer. As for the Olympics, competing wasn’t even on her radar.
Now at 27, the dream that never was could become a reality.
Samargis’ boxing journey began five years ago. At that time she was just looking to work out and lose weight. That’s when her boyfriend (now husband) Jason Samargis suggested she try boxing.
“The first day, it was the worst thing ever,” she said.
Kendra hated boxing, but with 21 years of coaching experience under his belt, her boyfriend was able to convince her to stick with it.
Quickly she began to meet and surpass her fitness goals. Still, she didn’t consider pursuing boxing seriously.
“We would argue because he would try to correct my punches and I didn’t see why it mattered because I wasn’t planning on fighting,” she said.
After about six months of training, something shifted in Samargis. She decided she wanted to see how far she could go with boxing.
So she got her first fight.
“I lost, and then I lost again, and then I lost again,” she said. “That helped me a lot. It showed me where I was and where I needed to be.”
By 2018, Samargis wasn’t losing anymore.
She competed in the regional Golden Gloves, where she won. This allowed her to compete in the National Golden Gloves event, which she also won.
“Golden Gloves is the oldest tournament that’s still practiced for amateur boxing,” Jason Samargis said. “It is the most prestigious event you can get into.”
As Coach Samargis explained, the Golden Gloves is a tournament of champions. Boxers fight five or six times that week in a single-elimination tournament to claim the title.
And Kendra Samargis won it in her second year of boxing.
The next year she took second in the Golden Gloves, but that wasn’t her biggest accomplishment of the year.
“I won the Eastern Qualifiers in Ohio,” she said. That win qualified her for the Olympic Trials.
In December 2019, right before the coronavirus pandemic was about to hit the United States, Samargis competed for her spot in the Olympics.
She won her first fight, advancing herself to the quarterfinals, but then she got sick. Samargis lost in the quarterfinals. As the Olympic Trials are double-elimination, she still had a chance to win her spot on the team, but it would be a difficult uphill battle.
Then the weigh-ins came.
“She was so sick she couldn’t make weight the next day,” Coach Samargis said.
Kendra’s opportunity to be on the Olympic Team was officially over.
Her boxing career, however, was just getting started.
Samargis has already won the regional Golden Gloves tournament. Next month she’ll travel to the national tournament to try and regain her title. She’s also set to compete in the World Championships in Serbia later this year.
Currently she is ranked 2nd for USA Boxing and 24th in the world.
After that she could go pro, but Samargis still has her eyes set on a specific goal. She wants to compete in the 2024 Olympics.
“Not that 30 is old, but I don’t want to miss out when I can do it,” she said.
With an impressive resume and multiple championship belts hanging on the wall, only time will tell how far Samargis can go.