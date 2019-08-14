{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans memorial Eagle Scout project

Veterans memorial Eagle Scout project at Rock Creek Fire Department.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JERRY OLSON

KIMBERLY — Blake Olson and Boy Scout Troop 42 of Kimberly have completed a veterans memorial Eagle Scout project. It will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rock Creek Fire Department, 242 U.S. Highway 30.

Local veterans and families with veterans' names on the memorial will be present for the ceremony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments