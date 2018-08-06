BOISE — The face of Idaho’s barley industry is retiring after 24 years of getting up every morning thinking about barley.
Kelly Olson is largely credited with helping push Idaho to the No. 1 barley producing state in the nation through networking, market development and promotion. She retired on Friday.
“It has been my greatest privilege to work in Idaho agriculture,” Olson said.
The state’s barley growers pay a 3-cent-per-bushel checkoff at the first point of sale. Those dollars are primarily used for research, market development and education. During her tenure, feed barleys for trout diets were developed and an endowed position dedicated to barley was created at the University of Idaho.
Developing food barley varieties and then promoting their heart healthy benefits has also been a passion of Olson’s. Acreage planted to food barley for humans jumped five-fold in 2017.
Olson grew up on a farm near Mountain Home. She received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the College of Idaho and then went to Washington, D.C. to work as a legislative aide. She worked on the watershed 1985 Farm Bill that introduced the Conservation Reserve Program and began the process of decoupling farm program payments from production.
In 1987 she returned to Boise and joined the Idaho State Department of Agriculture where she started the marketing department and helped opened its trade office in Mexico. In 1994 she became the second administrator for the Idaho Barley Commission.
Helping Idaho’s barley growers improve their profitability through better marketing has always been important to Olson. She organized marketing seminars that brought experts to Idaho to help growers learn how to use the futures markets effectively and how to develop a marketing strategy.
Helping lead trade missions, particularly to bring Asian buyers to Idaho to meet growers, was another key priority. Olson was helping lead a trade mission during her last week at work.
But she did not restrict her efforts to barley alone. Olson was passionate about all of Idaho agriculture. She served on the steering committee for the very first Idaho Ag Summit and has served on every single Ag Summit planning committee since then, said Rich Garber, governmental affairs director for the Idaho Grain Producers Association. He spoke during the 2018 Ag Summit when Olson was presented with a Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture.
Garber credited her vision, commitment, perseverance, passion — and connections — to making the Ag Summit a success for the past quarter century. The Ag Summit brings together a few hundred of the state’s agricultural leaders to discuss current topics and network.
“Idaho would not be No. 1 in barley without Kelly, agriculture would not be what is without Kelly,” Garber said.
Olson plans to continue her involvement with agriculture and food in her retirement by working with organizations that help feed hungry citizens.
In June, the Idaho Barley Commission hired Laura Wilder to be its third administrator. Wilder and Olson have spent two months working together to make the transition smooth.
WIlder spent 10 years as executive director of the Idaho FFA Foundation. Before that she worked eight years with the Idaho Beef Council as special projects coordinator and then executive director.
Wilder, fifth-generation owner of her family’s ranch northeast of Caldwell, lives on a 12-acre sheep farm in west Meridian with her husband, Steve, a high school agriculture teacher. They have two grown children.
As Idaho Barley Commission administrator, she plans to focus on communications and on continuing to grow the barley industry in Idaho.
