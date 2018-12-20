TWIN FALLS — Olive Garden is getting its breadsticks in a row for its opening next month in Twin Falls.
The corporate-run Italian restaurant received its liquor license this month from the state after purchasing the license for nearly a quarter-million dollars. According to the Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control, Olive Garden paid $225,000 to buy the license from Cagebull Entertainment LLC, which did business as the Pioneer Club.
Olive Garden officially opens its doors at 11 a.m. Jan. 21.
“We welcome everybody as family,” General Manager Jack Winn told the Times-News during a phone interview Monday. “We’re very excited to be a part of the community and give back.”
Winn hopes to have hired between 150 and 180 employees by the time the restaurant is ready to open.
“We’re going to need at least that many for the volume we’re going to be having,” he said.
And so far, he’s received about 500 applications online. This came as a surprise, given the region’s historically low unemployment rate, which has had some businesses scrambling for applicants.
“The application flow is a lot better than some other restaurants that recently opened,” Winn said.
But he isn’t done recruiting. In fact, Olive Garden has scheduled an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 and will stay open even later if needed. Walk-in applicants are encouraged to apply using tablets that will be provided. Managers are coming from Utah to help during the hiring process, Winn said.
On-site interviews are scheduled to take place Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.
Olive Garden and Woodbury Corp. have made significant investments just to bring the restaurant to town. Earlier this year, the Magic Valley Mall made a new development agreement with the city of Twin Falls. This allowed the mall to bring in restaurants that serve alcohol without needing a special use permit. The move was a big driver in getting Olive Garden to say yes.
In April, Woodbury Corp. received a building permit for site work and a retaining wall on the property at 1597 Pole Line Road E., with work valued at $350,000. Then, in June, Olive Garden received a building permit for the new restaurant, valued at $1.5 million. The company also received permits in August for five wall signs valued at $22,900, according to city building department records.
Construction was wrapping up this week with a final punch list, Winn said. Winn is a 30-year veteran of the restaurant industry who moved to Twin Falls from the Salt Lake City area. He started his career with Olive Garden four years ago.
The Twin Falls restaurant was built with Olive Garden’s latest design featuring the “Olive Garden Italian Kitchen” sign. The 7,074-square-foot building will accommodate more than 250 guests, a company spokeswoman said. It has an open-atmosphere concept with a full bar and an outdoor patio. The restaurant is well known for its never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks, Winn said.
