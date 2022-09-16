Old Glory flies over the mighty Snake River Canyon

TIMES-NEWS
A 150-by-78 foot American Flag comes alive as it gracefully glides in the wind at sunset Tuesday near the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge.
Old Glory waves over the Snake River Canyon on Tuesday evening.
The flag was unfurled Sept. 11 during a memorial celebration that brought thousands to the area.
Follow the Flag, a nonprofit organization that has been hanging the giant flag in different areas for several years, brought it to Idaho.
Follow the Flag was assisted by the Special Operations Rescue Team, part of the Magic Valley Paramedics, in getting the cable strung across the 1,600-foot-wide canyon.
PHOTOS: The I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge
Old Glory waves in the breeze Tuesday evening over the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls.
COURTESY DREW NASH
Old Glory waves in the breeze over the Snake River Canyon on Tuesday evening in Twin Falls.
COURTESY DREW NASH
Dreary weather continues Monday, April 11, 2022, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
April Snow Showers
The Snake River and Perrine Bridge are pictured Monday amid a lull in wild spring weather. Much of the Magic Valley awoke to a blanket of snow, which soon melted. Snow returned Monday afternoon with wind gusts topping 60 mph. A wind advisory by the National Weather Service remains in place through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The weather service reports snow showers are likely to continue before noon Tuesday, and the low Tuesday night could dip to 22.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Dreary weather continues Monday, April 11, 2022, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
I.B. Perrine Bridge checkup
Burgess and Niple employees Reed Case, left, and Will Strehler check the integrity of the deck concrete by sounding for delamination on the I.B. Perrine Bridge during an inspection Friday in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Burgess and Niple employees Reed Case, left, and Will Strehler check the integrity of the deck concrete by sounding for delamination on the I.B. Perrine Bridge during an inspection Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A crew checks the integrity of the deck concrete by sounding for delamination on the I.B. Perrine Bridge during an inspection Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Burgess and Niple employees check the integrity of the deck concrete by sounding for delamination on the I.B. Perrine Bridge during an inspection Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A foggy morning
The Snake River flows beneath the I.B. Perrine Bridge as a dense fog rolls through the city Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
The majestic I.B. Perrine Bridge
The I.B. Perrine Bridge carries traffic from Twin Falls and Jerome Counties on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2021.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
BASE jumping from the Perrine Bridge
Two BASE jumpers deploy their chutes after leaping off the I.B. Perrine Bridge on May 4, 2020, in Twin Falls. BASE jumpers come from all over the world to jump off the bridge, the only place in America where a BASE jumper can jump without a permit.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE jumper looks to set world record
Nicole Senecal poses for a portait Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho. Senecal is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for Most BASE Jumps in 12 Hours by Human Powered Ascent. If successful, she will be the first woman to set an individual BASE jumping record.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A truck crosses the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge on Nov. 26, 2020, in Twin Falls. Jerome and Twin Falls counties are considering a third rim-to-rim bridge to alleviate traffic concerns in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Twin Falls
Because the majority of our coverage is of Twin Falls, narrowing down to just one image was impossible. Instead, we decided to pick our favorite iconic landmark shot. For those visiting Twin Falls, nothing is more iconic than the I.B. Perrine Bridge.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Running from Rim2Rim
Participants compete in the Rim2Rim race Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gliding down from the bridge
A BASE jumper floats to the canyon floor below Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Inspecting the bridge
An Idaho Transportation Department worker inspects the bridge using a special under-bridge inspection truck Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Lanes on the bridge will periodically be closed between 8:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Thursday as the inspection continues.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Remembering 9/11
Cliff Lockhart, director of the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association, holds a flag Friday from the side of the I.B. Perrine Bridge. For the past five years, community members have gone to the bridge to pay tribute to those who were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Lockhart, who started this event, said 100 people showed up on their first year. 'Me and my granddaughter were talking about this,' he says. 'I told her I was going to do it and she put it on Facebook.'
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
De Viaje con los Derbez filming
BASE jumper Shaun Chuma (blue shirt) makes a BASE jump with Eugenio Derbez, Aislinn Derbez and Jose Eduarod Derbez looking on during a filming segment of the web television series "De Viaje con los Derbez", Wednesday on the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Comet NEOWISE
Comet Neowise appears over the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Thursday night, July 16, 2020 in Twin Falls. Neowise was discovered on March 27, from space and viewable on Earth once every 6,800 years.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
25 years after the Srebrenica genocide
Community members gather to remember the victims of the Srebrenica genocide on the 25th anniversary of the massacre Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Hiking the Magic Valley, Mogensen Trail
The I.B. Perrine Bridge is seen in the distance from the Mogensen Trail on Tuesday, April 14 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hiking the Magic Valley, Pillar Falls
A view of the Perrine Bridge during a hike to Pillar Falls on June 3, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hiking the Magic Valley, Pillar Falls
A view of the I.B. Perrine Bridge seen during a hike down to Pillar Falls on March 22 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hiking the Magic Valley, Pillar Falls
A view of the I.B. Perrine Bridge seen during a hike down to Pillar Falls on March 22 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
All about the BASE
Leo Durant, left, and Si Davis, right, walk out to BASE jump Friday, April 24, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A photo of the I.B. Perrine Bridge being built hangs Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT
Skyquakes in Twin Falls
Clouds pass by June 12 near the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Sunset paddle on the Snake River
The sun shines through the supports of the Perrine Bridge on June 6 while kayakers paddle the Snake River.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Exploring the Snake River
Sports Reporter Ben Jones kayaks below the Perrine Bridge June 4 on the Snake River near Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Spirit of the Magic Valley Half Marathon
A runner competes in the Spirit of the Magic Valley Half Marathon on Saturday, May 11, 2019, along the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Miss Idaho Sierra Sandison
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS Miss Idaho Sierra Sandison works a portrait session with the I.B. Perrine Bridge in the background Wednesday afternoon, July 14, 2014, near Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. Sandison represented the Magic Valley in the Miss Idaho pageant as well as a former Miss Pocatello. She is also the coordinator for Possibilities for Disabilities.
A semitrailer drives south Sept. 3 on U.S. 93 over the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE
Suicide Prevention
Lindsey Tadlock hangs a 'Love Yourself' bracelet from the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Sept. 13, 2018, near the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Tadlock lost her father to suicide at the age of 14 and decided to attend the event in honor of him. 'Love Yourself' bracelets began with the Gardner family after Skyler Gardner killed himself earlier in 2018. The Gardners decided to hang the bracelets from the bridge, a popular site for suicides, in hopes that it could deter people from the act.
FILE PHOTO BY PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Growth: How we got here
Visitors take photos of the Snake River Canyon near the I.B. Perrine Bridge on July 4 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Downtown Commons ribbon cutting
Citizens stand in front of a mural of the I.B. Perrine Bridge on July 6, 2018, during the Downtown Commons ribbon cutting ceremony in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
Shawn Willsey prepares to rappel down the side of the I.B. Perrine Bridge to end his mile Saturday, April 14, 2018, during the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event at the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Transpo group
Traffic crosses the I.B. Perrine Bridge during rush hour in January 2018 in Twin Falls. Engineers say the bridge was designed to handle three lanes of traffic each direction.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Drone test
Bradley Webb tests out his new Promark GPS Shadow Drone on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls. Webb says he has wanted a large drone for a while and his father finally bought him one for Christmas.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Winter
Snow covers the ground as cars drive over the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Dec. 23 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Mattie MacGregor and her signs
Mattie MacGregor holds one of her signs on the I.B. Perrine Bridge Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, in Twin Falls, Idaho. 'People forget that they're beautiful, so someone has to tell them', said MacGregor.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Boating
A boat treads water in the Snake River with the Perrine Bridge in the background. The canyon and the river are now a major recreational draw, but they presented major headaches before the construction of rim-to-rim canyon crossings.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Balloons and Bridges
The Perrine Bridge Festival is shown in 2007. The Perrine Bridge is more than just an icon for BASE jumpers; it’s an icon for the whole city.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
A base jumper walks along the handrail of the bridge before BASE jumping during the Perrine Bridge Festival. The bridge doubles as an attraction for thrill-seekers, as it is the only bridge from which BASE jumpers can hurl themselves at any time, with no permit required.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
The sun sets on the I.B. Perrine Bridge Thursday evening, Sept. 28, 2017.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Skyyaking
A BASE jumper comes down from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A man walks along the east side of the I.B. Perrine Bridge Thursday evening, Sept. 28, 2017.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A BASE jumper launches off the I.B. Perrine Bridge Thursday evening, Sept. 28, 2017.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hale-Bopp Comet
A photo of Hale-Bopp Comet in 1997 with the Snake River and I.B. Perrine Bridge in view.
BRUCE SHIELDS, TIMES-NEWS FILE
An Idaho Transportation Department worker inspects the I.B. Perrine Bridge using a special under-bridge inspection truck in September 2020.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE
An Idaho Transportation Department worker inspects the bridge using a special under-bridge inspection truck Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Lanes on the bridge will periodically be closed between 8:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Thursday as the inspection continues.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
An Idaho Transportation Department worker inspects the bridge using a special under-bridge inspection truck Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Lanes on the bridge will periodically be closed between 8:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Thursday as the inspection continues.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
