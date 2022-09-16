 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Glory flies over the mighty Snake River Canyon

Old Glory over the Snake River

Old Glory waves in the breeze Tuesday evening over the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls. 

 COURTESY DREW NASH

A 150-by-78 foot American Flag comes alive as it gracefully glides in the wind at sunset  Tuesday near the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge. 

Old Glory waves over the Snake River Canyon on Tuesday evening. 

The flag was unfurled Sept. 11 during a memorial celebration that brought thousands to the area.

Follow the Flag, a nonprofit organization that has been hanging the giant flag in different areas for several years, brought it to Idaho. 

Follow the Flag was assisted by the Special Operations Rescue Team, part of the Magic Valley Paramedics, in getting the cable strung across the 1,600-foot-wide canyon. 

