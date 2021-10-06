 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oktoberfest fundraiser scheduled for historic Hollister Bank and Hotel restoration
0 comments

Oktoberfest fundraiser scheduled for historic Hollister Bank and Hotel restoration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hollister Bank and Craven Hotel

The 1912 Hollister Bank and Craven Hotel is seen in this early Clarence E. Bisbee photo.

 CLARENCE E. BISBEE PHOTO

HOLLISTER — The owner of the town’s once dilapidated bank plans an Oktoberfest fundraiser next week for the historic building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.

Spring Creek, Nevada, resident Sal Ellis purchased the 1912 building three years ago to restore it.

Although the interior was “beyond hope, the structure is in pretty good shape,” Ellis told the Times-News in 2018.

The building now houses the town’s Antiques, Flea Market and Things.

More work is needed to complete the restoration, she said. All funds raised by what Ellis hopes will be the first annual event will go toward roof repairs.

Hollister’s Oktoberfest will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Building tours are $5 per person. Bratwurst and hot dog plates with chips are $8. Bottle water and canned soda are $1.

The antique store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ellis can be reached by calling 775-299-9231.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsom: Oil spill impacts Southern Calif. economy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poultry judging, Twin Falls County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News