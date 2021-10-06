Oktoberfest fundraiser scheduled for historic Hollister Bank and Hotel restoration

HOLLISTER — The owner of the town’s once dilapidated bank plans an Oktoberfest fundraiser next week for the historic building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.

Spring Creek, Nevada, resident Sal Ellis purchased the 1912 building three years ago to restore it.

Although the interior was “beyond hope, the structure is in pretty good shape,” Ellis told the Times-News in 2018.

+9 'I don't like to be bored': Woman plans to turn old Hollister bank into multipurpose building New owner Sal Ellis knows she has her hands full restoring the old Hollister Bank. As she waded through piles of trash Friday, the pring Creek, Nevada, resident tested her footing with each stop.

Owner of historic Hollister hotel, bank hosts weekly antique market to reintroduce community When Sal Ellis bought the former Hollister hotel and bank building, she had her heart set on restoring the property to its former glory before opening a bed and breakfast inside.

The building now houses the town’s Antiques, Flea Market and Things.

More work is needed to complete the restoration, she said. All funds raised by what Ellis hopes will be the first annual event will go toward roof repairs.

Hollister’s Oktoberfest will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Building tours are $5 per person. Bratwurst and hot dog plates with chips are $8. Bottle water and canned soda are $1.

The antique store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ellis can be reached by calling 775-299-9231.

