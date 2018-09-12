Subscribe for 33¢ / day

KETCHUM — Enjoy the Sawtooth Brewery Oktoberfest all day Friday and Saturday at Ketchum Town Square, 360 E. Ave., Ketchum.

Get your German on at this free event where there’s something for everyone all weekend. Bring or buy a Sawtooth Brewery pint glass or Oktoberfest stein, and you’re all set — $5 pints and $8 liters all weekend.

There will be a 400 square-foot beer garden tent with six German lagers by Sawtooth Brewery on tap — Oktoberfest, Germania Munich Helles, Smokey the Lager, Phantom Hill Schwarzbier, Senate Creek Vienna Lager and Harvest Festival Bock.

Wine, root beer and root beer floats will be available.

Food trucks and beer garden games will be out all weekend — Hammerschlagen, Giant Jenga, Corn Hole and Beer Pong. Mechanical bull rides and a photo booth will add to the fun.

