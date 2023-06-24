TWIN FALLS — Just how impressive is Shoshone Falls, the “Niagara of the West”?

With increased flows that began last week sending an additional 3,000 cfs of water cascading over the falls, it is quite the sight, said Rudy Castillo, of Stockton, California, who was visiting Friday.

The raging water, which is strong enough to send a refreshing mist onto onlookers’ faces, is a spectacle deserving a second trip to see before heading back to California next week, Castillo said.

“I’ll be back for sure,” he said.

The additional water isn’t just enough to impress tourists, who were in plentiful numbers and were seen taking selfies with the thundering falls in the background.

Shirl Bennett of Twin Falls, was also there on Friday. They are pretty, she said, and recounted the high water that was seen in 1997.

She occasionally visits Shoshone Falls and nearby Dierkes Lake.

And then there are people who grew up in Magic Valley but now live elsewhere.

Shoshone Falls brings back fond memories for Willene Griffin, who lived in Twin Falls during her childhood years but now lives in Boise. She said her family at that time didn’t have a lot of money, but a trip to Shoshone Falls was a great way to spend a relaxing day picnicking or having a family gathering.

“I loved it,” Griffin said. “It still holds a place in my heart.”

On Friday she organized a road trip with her friends, one of them being Debora Wilhelm, who grew up in the Boise area and had never made it to Shoshone Falls until now.

“This was my first opportunity,” Wilhelm said. “Nobody wanted to take me.”

The increased flows on the river are meant to improve salmon habitat as the water works its way down the Snake and Columbia rivers and are expected to last until July 11.

Increased numbers of visitors are expected to follow, and there is a sign on the road warning motorists that they might see delays getting to the falls.

There is a $5 vehicle fee to drive to the park, or season passes are available for purchase for $25. The fee is charged from March 1 through Sept. 30.