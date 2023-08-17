The Magic Valley has no shortage of performing arts players. Community theater is an institution that puts actors age 3 to 93 in the spotlight year-round.

Now, a small group of heavy-hitters in the Magic Valley theater community have formed a new company — a kind of supergroup of dramatists — with the goal of bringing shows to the stage that aren’t being done anywhere else.

The Ephemerates Theater Collective is a passion project of three very busy drama teachers in the school community, along with several other long-time Magic Valley actors and stage crew.

“The Deer and the Antelope,” by playwright Brenda Withers, opens on Thursday at the Lamphouse Theatre and runs through Saturday. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., plus a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

Director Seve Isaacs, who has taught drama at Canyon Ridge High School since 2012, said he and Jerome High School drama teacher, Patrick Rexroat have had an ongoing conversation since 2015 about forming a small company to produce unusual, interesting shows that delve into new territory.

Want to go? The Ephemerates Theater Collective presents "The Deer and the Antelope" by Brenda Withers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday's matinee starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, available at https://lamphousecinema.com/ or at the door.

During the ongoing conversation, they thought a lot about how a new company might fit in to a robust performing arts scene.

“We do have several active theater companies here in Twin Falls that do a lot of really great work and we really respect them,” Isaacs told the Times-News. “We have strong connections with a lot of people across all of those theater companies. So we talked about how do we fit in without rocking the boat too hard.”

Daniel Gardner, who teaches drama teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School, joined the conversation and brought a lot of enthusiasm and motivation for the group to make the dream a reality.

One of the ways the company has chosen to explore new territory is to produce smaller contemporary shows that they think deserve an audience. As Rexroat put it, they also pick shows that they want to do for artistic merits and the dialogue they create, not just to fill seats — although filling seats is always nice.

“There’s a real opportunity for us to fill that space in the valley and find those plays that we feel are stories that people haven’t heard, and they’re maybe a little different from what we can offer at school or anything else,” Rexroat told the Times-News. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The plot of “The Deer and the Antelope” features a young woman who moves to a big city and is murdered.

Through weeks of rehearsal, and the deep conversation with players along the way, they decided the show was more than a murder mystery.

“Really, this is a play about community and community responsibility,” Isaacs said.

The play brings fresh air and contemporary themes of growth, the economy, the cutthroat housing market, and how people are simply trying to make it in modern society.

Kaishon Hamann is an actor in the show, playing the role of Officer Beemb, an investigator looking into the murder. Hamann said the show was a social commentary, using the frame of a whodunnit as a starting point.

“Contemporary theater, just like any art, communicates the times,” Hamann told the Times-News. “So it captures what we’re going through as a society right now, and it allows us to take bold concepts that may have not been explored within a contemporary lens and put them in context.”

The playwright, Brenda Withers, has said she sees plays as “something that can breed healthy discussion amongst people from all walks of life,” and said she loves funny plays about serious stuff.

Rexroat said The Ephemerates picked Withers’ play, in part, because they thought it was great, and fit in well with the growth and change the Magic Valley has experienced in the last decade.

“New playwrights have a really hard time,” Rexroat told the Times-News. “It’s not so easy to get a play staged in America, especially if it’s a play that doesn’t check the boxes of profitability.

After this debut show from the new company, they will base their next move on how the community responds. As three of the producers are school teachers, their schedules will be a bit hectic for the next few months.

But Isaacs is confident their effort will bring more opportunity into the theater scene.

“We’re really optimistic that saturation is good, that the arts are really important,” Isaacs said. “We want to not only throw our voice in, but also provide more opportunities for the artists that live here that don’t get a lot of opportunities to get involved with the other companies.”