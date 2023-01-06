Oh buoy! City pool branches out with innovative equipment.

TWIN FALLS — It’s January in the Magic Valley. It’s dark and cold, and when the wind is blowing it is downright uncomfortable to be outside.

But walk into the bubble at the Twin Falls City Pool and it’s a pleasant 80 degrees. Between the beat coming from the speakers of the aqua aerobics class combined with the hubbub of swim teams doing laps, the place is downright bustling.

Management is expecting the pool to get even busier as a new range of innovative aqua exercise programs get underway.

The pool is branching out its offerings for water workouts, and three new classes that use innovative equipment are starting this year.

Aquatics Manager John Pauley said more than a year had gone in to selecting the new aquatic exercise programs and getting them ready to go.

“What we settled on last year was we really wanted to do something different, something exciting,” Pauley said. “Something that probably nobody’s really tried before.”

One new class is Aqua Combat, a cardio kickboxing-style workout that uses floating gloves or “hand buoys” to provide floating resistance to increase the intensity of the workout.

“You put it on your hand and you’re able to do (mixed martial arts-) inspired exercises and workouts in the water, so that you’re getting your heart rate up,” Pauley said.

“Being in the water makes you more buoyant, so you are able to get the same workout that land provides, but it’s easier on your body because you don’t have gravity pulling you down quite like it does on land.”

The other two classes feature workouts done on floating platforms called Aqua Boards, which are foam and inflatable platforms, kind of a cross between a yoga mat and a paddle board. The workouts done on Aqua Boards will be yoga-inspired strength, flexibility and conditioning activities.

“If you’re on a board on top of the water, you’re adding balance, so that’s adding a new dimension to exercising,” Pauley said. “It takes a lot of work to stay on that board!”

At the first preview class on Wednesday night, 12 of 15 boards were occupied by people giving the new class a shot.

Pool patron Ed Carpenter’s workout routine includes swimming laps and attending Aqua Exercise classes. He decided to give the Aqua Board a try.

“I just heard about it the other day and I thought, well heck, I’ll try it,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter hadn’t done any yoga before, but was ready to hop on a board and give it a shot.

“This could be interesting,” he said. “I want to see what it’s all about.”

Instructor Tiffany Eckles has taught the Aqua Blast class at the pool for “many moons, year-round twice a week,” she said. Eckles will also teach the new Aqua Board and Aqua Combat classes.

“I think we all get bored with our workouts and so this takes it up a notch,” Eckles said. “I think it’s going to bring another level.”

Coming up later this year will be an Active Agers class aimed at older folks and people with less mobility. A kids version will be coming up later this year as well.

The water fitness program will have a flat monthly rate that will let you attend any of the new classes beginning in February. Until then, classes will be free to try for the month of January to give people an idea of what the workouts are like.