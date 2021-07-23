Officials urge residents to create an emergency plan

“I want people to understand they should leave early,” she said. “Don’t get yourself in bumper-to-bumper situations.”

Since the Cave Canyon fire in 2012, Egusquiza has been campaigning for the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service to create a better system for ongoing communication with homeowners after an evacuation.

Getting updates on social media can be difficult because Rock Creek has limited cell service and some residents don’t have internet.

“Breaks my heart to hear these homes that are burning up and they are knocking on the door telling the family to get out. And I’m like is that as good as we can do?” Egusquiza said.

Her idea is a 1-800 phone number that residents could call for updates on the wind, fire location, containment level, evacuation orders and shelter locations.

During the Badger fire in 2020, she learned from watching the news that the wind had shifted and people should prepare for the possibility of losing their homes.

“Having lived through it, it’s the most horrible, scariest thing in the world when you get that knock on the door,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0