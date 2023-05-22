After a busy and dangerous weekend, one incident involving an individual whose foot was almost cut off by a boat propeller on Murtaugh Lake, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is urging safety on southern Idaho’s waterways.

Memorial Day weekend will be here soon, and Sgt. Ken Mencl predicts more people will be boating, jet skiing and paddleboarding.

“Not only can you have a fun, enjoyable day on the water,” Mencl said, “but you can do it without getting a citation.”

Last week, seven citations were issued, many of them due to lifejacket violations.

In the Murtaugh Lake incident Saturday afternoon, an individual who was riding on the bow of the boat fell off when the driver turned sharply. The propeller then struck the individual.

“It nearly caused an amputation,” Mencl said, and the individual was airlifted to a Utah hospital.

The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department urges people in boats to be properly seated to help prevent them being thrown overboard.

The county search and rescue team was also called to help with an Elko County, Nevada, incident involving a church group that was kayaking Saturday afternoon on Salmon Falls Creek near Jackpot.

Three of the seven people — two of them in their 80s — ran into difficulty in the fast-moving creek and capsized. Fortunately they made it to the shoreline and were rescued by members of the Jackpot Fire Department.

“It was very fast, very dangerous,” Mencl said of the water conditions.

The person leading the group had heard that a kayaker the week before reported good water conditions. On Saturday, however, twice as much water was running in the creek, which was running at 1,000 cfs.

Checking with the Bureau of Reclamation’s website can help water enthusiasts determine water conditions, Mencl said.

The sheriff’s office will be patrolling on Memorial Day.

“Lifejackets are a big deal,” Mencl said. Last weekend, patrols found some boaters without them.

While adults don’t have to be wearing them, children under 15 need to have them on. Even for paddleboarders.

And while it is not illegal for boat operators to consume alcohol, they cannot be intoxicated, using the .08% blood alcohol content as a standard. Mencil urged caution with alcohol use, saying it can lead to dehydration and risk-taking behavior.

And if a waterway is congested, it’s best to find another location so as not to add to unsafe conditions, he said.

For more boat safety tips, visit the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation website at https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/.