BUHL — Further investigation into the deaths of some goats last week has officials believing the animals were killed by domestic dogs, not a mountain lion, as initially suspected.
Two goats were attacked in west Buhl on March 18, and Idaho Fish and Game originally thought the wounds were consistent with a mountain lion attack. But the next night — March 19 — seven more goats were killed at a neighboring residence.
The state and Buhl Police Department received help investigating from the federal Wildlife Services program under the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The federal agency determined the seven goats were killed by domestic dogs, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse said.
“We believe that it is probable that (the first two goats) were killed by domestic dogs as well,” Royse said.
The three dogs involved were two Pit Bulls and a Saint Bernard, Idaho Fish and Game and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. It’s also believed that the dogs killed a domestic goose and possibly some chickens.
Royse said Fish and Game did not mean to cause alarm when it initially said the attack may have been from a mountain lion.
“There’s a certain way that dogs and cats attack things differently,” he said.
However, the agency reminds homeowners to take precautions to protect their livestock from mountain lions or dogs. Mountain lions have been known to frequent the Buhl area regularly, Royse said.
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said an animal control officer has reached out to the dogs’ owner.
“We’ve been told that they were taken care of and they won’t be a problem anymore,” Stewart said. “The owner dealt with the animals.”
Neighbors are working out the problem among themselves, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.