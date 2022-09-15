 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officers pursue suspects at Red Cap Corner

A Twin Falls County Sheriff Deputy climbs onto a ladder truck to use as a lookout while suspects hide in a corn field Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, near Red Cap corner in Kimberly.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — Law enforcement officers pursued several suspects Thursday afternoon in a cornfield at U.S. Highway 30 and 3500 North, known as Red Cap Corner.

Police apprehended some of the suspects and, with the help of drones, were trying to locate others Thursday evening.

Kimberly Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police responded to the scene.

Law enforcement officers surround suspects in a cornfield and watch them with drones Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Red Cap Corner in Kimberly.
A Twin Falls Police Officer holds his radio near his K-9's mouth while suspects hide Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in a cornfield at Red Cap Corner in Kimberly. Police warned over a loud speaker that they would release their K-9s if the suspects didn't surrender.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said the office's SWAT team helped conduct the search. Stewart decline to comment further.

The Times-News could not confirm whether Thursday's pursuit was related to the earlier lockdown at Kimberly School District. Parents of students who lived in the area were being asked to take their children home.

