Officers pursue suspects at Red Cap Corner

KIMBERLY — Law enforcement officers pursued several suspects Thursday afternoon in a cornfield at U.S. Highway 30 and 3500 North, known as Red Cap Corner.

Police apprehended some of the suspects and, with the help of drones, were trying to locate others Thursday evening.

Kimberly Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police responded to the scene.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said the office's SWAT team helped conduct the search. Stewart decline to comment further.

The Times-News could not confirm whether Thursday's pursuit was related to the earlier lockdown at Kimberly School District. Parents of students who lived in the area were being asked to take their children home.