The police officer who shot two dogs that were loose on Interstate 84 on Saturday has been put on administrative leave while an independent investigation is conducted, police say.

The Heyburn Police Department issued a news release Thursday to announce that a neighboring law enforcement agency will conduct an investigation of the incident.

The initial press release issued by the department said that officers determined that the dogs posed a threat to motorists’ safety.

The release did not state the officer’s name or the specific agency that is conducting the investigation, but said the agency will determine whether there were any violations of law or violations of the Heyburn Police Department policy and procedures.

“Upon completion, their findings will be presented to Chief (Ryan) Bertalotto for further action if appropriate, and to determine if the officers’ actions were appropriate and/or reasonable in the best possible service to the Heyburn community,” the release said.

The release said that the police department’s relationship with the community is its “top priority” and pledged to provide the investigation’s conclusions to residents “with full transparency.”

Bertalotto didn’t return a phone call from the Times-News.

The shooting sparked outrage among many people who viewed a video shot by Stephanie Carsner of Declo while others on social media have defended the police officer’s actions.

Carsner, through social media, said the incident is an example of animal cruelty and is encouraging people to speak out.

An animal rescuer, Carsner said she had permission from an Idaho State Police officer to capture the animals before they were shot.

She hopes to place the item on the agenda of the next city council, but Mayor Dick Galbraith said he wouldn’t consent to that as long as the matter is under investigation. He said the investigation should take about a week.

“Personally, I feel very bad that this happened at all,” Galbraith told the Times-News on Thursday.

He said he understands why many people are upset by the incident, as many pet owners regard their pets part of the family. He said he has been in contact with the dogs’ owners and they ask that people respect their privacy.