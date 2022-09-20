Officer-involved shooting occurs after chase

HAZELTON — An apparent officer-involved shooting involving Jerome County deputies took place Tuesday after a short pursuit, police say.

The pursuit began in Eden at about 2:14 p.m. and ended when the vehicle pulled into a driveway of a Hazelton residence, where shots were fired, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said in a written statement.

The Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene near Valley Road and Idaho Highway 25 in Hazelton. The task force includes all area law enforcement agencies and is deployed during officer-involved shootings or other incidents involving officers.

Stewart decline comment on whether anyone was injured.

Scanner traffic indicated a bomb squad responded to the scene. Stewart referred questions regarding the bomb squad and pursuit to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office. A spokesperson from the office was not available Tuesday evening.

Valley schools took precautionary measures Tuesday afternoon during the incident.

Superintendent Jenni Jacobson said a "hall check" was started at 2:10 p.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. The hall check involved making sure that students were inside their classrooms.

"At no time was there never any danger to anyone at the school," Jacobson said. "School instruction continued as normal."

Buses arrived as normal at 3:45 p.m., she said.

Scanner traffic referred to the situation at the schools as a lockdown.

Stewart told the Times-News "the incident is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the general public."