TWIN FALLS — A county deputy was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a woman last month.
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Robinson was first on the scene in the early hours of July 16 to find a distraught woman sitting on the railing of the Perrine Bridge. Northbound traffic stopped as other deputies and first responders converged at the bridge, sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart said Wednesday.
The woman yelled at the crowd as Robinson moved closer to her and tried to calm her down. Another deputy spoke to the woman and, as she turned, Robinson lunged and grabbed her, pulling her to safety, Stewart said.
Sheriff Tom Carter presented Robinson with the county’s Life Saving Award during a staff meeting.
