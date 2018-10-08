TWIN FALLS — It could be a place of work, prayer or play.
The city of Twin Falls is trying to sell a former office building on Hansen Street East. But when nobody made an offer on it at auction, staff decided to see who might be interested in buying the building — and at what cost.
On Monday, the City Council will consider three offers made for the building that once housed its development services. While all three offers are less than the $200,000 asking price, what they’d bring to downtown could be more valuable: an office space, a sanctuary or a performing arts “circus.”
“I could see where the Council could jump on any one of these three and really be justified in doing so,” Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said.
In fact, after receiving the offers within a week of each other, Humble can’t say which he would prefer the Council choose. On the one hand, something like a circus would be fun — but it’s the lowest offer, he said. On the other hand, the highest offer is a church, which is exempt from future property taxes.
All three proposals would invest significant capital into renovations, Humble said.
The building at 324 Hansen St. E. was built in 1926 as the American Legion Hall. It has asbestos in the floors, but so long as the flooring isn’t removed or disturbed, there should be no environmental concerns for the future buyer, Humble said.
The Council may decide to accept one of the proposals, reject all three or make a counter-offer.
Here’s a look at each of the unique proposals for the building:
A circus — complete with elephant (kind of)
The lowest offer was made by Rebekah and Joshua Olsen. For $120,000, the couple would like to convert the building into a “multicultural learning and entertainment center” known as “The Circus.”
As proposed, its upstairs would feature an open dance and teaching studio for belly dancing and aerial fitness classes. And while The Circus wouldn’t have its own elephant, the basement would house a close relative — the remains of a Columbian mammoth.
The mammoth was discovered at the Olsens’ home north of Kimberly in 2012, Joshua Olsen said.
“I was just digging the pond a little deeper and scraped across the tusk,” he said.
The College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University helped extract much of the mammoth’s skeleton, but the rest will be removed next summer.
“He’s almost 16,000 years old,” Olsen said. “Being on our dining room table is not the best situation.”
Dr. Andy Spears with the Idaho Museum of Natural History wants to use the Hansen Street building’s basement for cleaning, preserving and restoring the mammoth. Olsen said it’s important to his family to keep the mammoth in the local area to be enjoyed.
The CSI Herrett Center for Arts and Science supports the proposal. Exhibits and Collections Manager Joey Heck said in a letter the college could make use of a dedicated lab space.
“The possibilities of this dream are endless,” Olsen said.
If the City Council approves the Olsens’ offer, classes could start next spring with the building fully operational by summer 2019, he said.
An office
Summit Creek Capital would like to purchase the building for $135,000 and operate it as an office with a single tenant. Managing Director Tyler Davis-Jeffers asks the city for a 90-day due diligence period for engineering, electrical, plumbing and site inspection.
Davis-Jeffers did not return calls for comment.
A sanctuary
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship would like to convert the building into a religious sanctuary and permanent home for its congregation.
“Based on the extent of the modifications needed to occupy this building as a church, we are prepared to offer $137,000,” the church board said in its offer letter.
If the City Council approves, the church would like three months to conduct a building inspection, environmental study and engineering review. Church members would also have to approve the purchase by a vote.
Attempts by the Times-News to contact the church were unsuccessful.
