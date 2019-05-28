TWIN FALLS — Youngsters will have a chance to learn new skills or refresh their skills during the 8th Annual Off-highway Vehicle Safety Fair.
Scheduled for June 7-9, the fair will offer training classes for off-highway vehicles such as ATV, UTV and motorbikes in the Magic Mountain parking lot, 319 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls.
The three-hour classes are being sponsored by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Magic Mountain, and multiple other organizations. The classes meet Idaho’s OHV education requirement and is recognized in all western states, according to a press release from the Twin Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office.
“This course is a great way to get kids off to a safe start and refresh skills that may have been forgotten or were never taught,” said Lori Stewart, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Riders under 16 years of age are required to bring a parent or legal guardian. The off-highway vehicle must be properly sized and operational, displaying a 2019 UHV sticker.
Riders must also bring a DOT approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeved shirt, long pants and over-the-ankle boots.
Five sessions are being offered during the fair. Registration is available on the website reced.idaho.gov or by contacting Lt. Daron Brown at 208-736-4019.
