October jury trial set for Heyburn man accused of murder

Morrison hearing

Kalob Morrison speaks with his attorney, Daniel Brown, on Wednesday during his preliminary hearing in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — A jury trial for a Heyburn man accused of first-degree murder in the Jan. 2 death of Julio Lopez is set for Oct. 12.

The jury trial in Minidoka County District Court is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to court records.

Kalob Morrison is also charged with felony counts of destroying evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify authorities of a death and three counts possession of weapon by a convicted felon.

Morrison’s brother, Klee Morrison, of Littleton, Arizona, will also be charged in connection with the death.

Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson previously said Klee Morrison is currently being held on other federal charges.

During the magistrate preliminary hearing, a witness testified that Klee Morrison hit Lopez in the head with a metal ball and Kalob Morrison held Lopez down as he pleaded for his life.

According to testimony Morrison had been arguing with Lopez at Morrison’s home and the Morrison brothers loaded Lopez’s body into Lopez’s vehicle and drove it into the desert before setting it on fire.

Lopez’s smoldering vehicle and burned body was later found that morning. Lopez had also been shot in the head.

Morrison pleaded not guilty to the charges.

