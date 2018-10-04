BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission says taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file have until Oct. 15 to send in full payment and their tax return.
Idaho law allows taxpayers with an extension to avoid a penalty for late filing, but they’ll owe 3 percent interest on any tax that was not paid by April 17.
To inquire about free online filing, go to tax.idaho.gov" target="_blank">tax.idaho.gov/freefile. To file electronically, go to tax.idaho.gov/epay and use the free Quick Pay option to make a payment without creating an account.
Idaho taxpayers who are victims of Hurricane Florence have until Jan. 31 to file their returns if they have a filing extension. Find more information at tax.idaho.gov.
To get tax help, call 800-972-7660, visit an Idaho Tax Commission office or go to tax.idaho.gov.
The Idaho Tax Commission also urges taxpayers to review their federal W-4 to ensure withholding enough 2018 state and federal income taxes from their paychecks. With significant changes to tax laws, some taxpayers are having too little money withheld to cover the taxes they’ll owe for this year. For more information, go to tax.idaho.gov/w4.
