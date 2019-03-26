ARCO — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 1:22 a.m. Sunday that three people driving a vehicle on the Minidoka/Arco Road in southeastern Blaine County had become stuck in the mud and snow.
Nicholas Carson, 33, Isaac Chatterton, 35, and John Lucchese, 34 — all of Pocatello — had initially requested assistance from a friend. After spending 18 hours in the desert, the three men contacted 911 because they were cold, running low on fuel and had no food or water.
Two Blaine County Sheriff's deputies and two Blaine County Search and Rescue members took snow machines to the north end of the Minidoka/Arco Road and began searching. The three occupants of the stranded vehicle were located 90 minutes later, 27½ miles south of the U.S. 26/3100 West intersection and the Arco Airport. All three occupants were transported out by snowmobile. There were no reported injuries.
Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement he would like to remind everyone that many roads are still impassible, and it’s important to use good judgement so you don’t end up stuck.
