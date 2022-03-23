'Obnoxious for sure,' bur buttercup takes over Twin Falls properties

TWIN FALLS — It’s a pretty plant. Bright yellow petals with green leaves that resemble antlers. It’s inconspicuous, only two to three inches tall, hardly seeming like a threat.

But Sean Standley, code enforcement coordinator with the city of Twin Falls, knows better than to misjudge bur buttercup. Although it’s not listed on the Idaho noxious weed list, it’s a pain to deal with.

“It’s considered obnoxious for sure, but it’s not noxious,” Standley said.

After the blooming period, which occurs during early to mid-spring, the flowers are replaced by bur-like seed pods, taking on a malicious appearance. The spiky points can injure smaller wildlife.

And it’s aggressive. Bur buttercup is invasive, spreading rapidly and outcompeting native plant life, he said. The tiny burs can be transported by shoes, car tires, bicycle tires, clothing, animal paws, wind and more. Any of the burs that are not destroyed results in new plants the following year.

To make matters worse, each bur produces up to 80 seeds, and each plant can have up to 12 burs.

“And in one square foot you could have upwards of 150 to 200 plants, that’s how thick they can grow,” University of Idaho Extension horticulturist Andy West said.

Most often found along roadways or vacant fields, bur buttercup likes dry, bare dirt. Standley said he sees less of the plant in well-maintained yards.

The plant’s determination to spread drives the city of Twin Falls to require residents to remove it. The root structure isn’t very deep, allowing for quick removal using hands or a shovel. Placing it in a garbage bag prevents any of the burs from spreading, Standley said.

Acting fast is vital. Seeds sprout — or germinate — in the early spring when temperatures reach 41 degrees, according to the University of Utah Extension website.

“I’ve already seen it around the county going to seed,” said West, who works in Twin Falls. “The thing is, it doesn’t take really high temperatures for it to germinate. And once it’s germinated, within three weeks, it can set flower and within a week it can have viable seeds. It’s learned how to survive and take over.”

The best time to spray or remove the plant is in January or February, he said. But, people are hesitant to spray chemicals in freezing temperatures.

“Nobody wants to spray it until later in the year, but by the time they actually get out there and spray it, it’s too late, it’s already set the seed,” West said.

It’s still worth it to remove it after it’s gone to seed, he said.

“You can at least take care of 90% of next year’s crop,” he said.

Choosing not to remove it can be costly. If the city of Twin Falls contacts a resident regarding bur buttercup, the homeowner has seven to 10 days to address the issue.

“We choose to educate before we ever enforce anything,” Standley said.

City code allows for a $100 fine if the plant isn’t dealt with after 10 days. From there the fine increases to $200 and then $300.

“It’s much cheaper for a citizen to take care of the weeds on their own than it is to accumulate the fines that the city can enforce,” he said.

Not a lot of people know that they are responsible for removing weeds on the front, side and back of their properties, Standley said. City code states that owners or tenants are responsible for preventing “weeds from seeding on said private property to the center of any street or alley” in all four directions.

