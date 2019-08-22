October 27, 1929 -August 20, 2019
Shirley Jean (Webb) Huck, 89 of Twin Falls, Idaho died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 27, 1929 in Hansen, Idaho to Wava Pearl and Everett Ray Webb. The family moved to Wendell in 1944 where they lived until she graduated high school. In 1947 the Webb’s packed up and headed to Oakland, California where she met the love of her life Samuel Huck and they were married June 25, 1949. Sam and Shirley were blessed with three loving daughters Susan, Janice, and Julie.
Sam and Shirley moved to Gooding, Idaho in 1953 where they farmed with Everett. In 1960 Shirley was able to return to her hometown of Hansen, Idaho where they continued to farm until 1974 when Sam retired and they moved to Twin Falls.
Shirley started in Real Estate in 1975, was active until 2005 and retired her license in 2013. She worked in several different offices in Twin Falls and was awarded million dollar producer several times over her career. In 1993 with her daughter Julie and son-in-law Kevin they opened Treasure Cove Golf and Games which they operated until 2001.
Shirley enjoyed the company of family and friends and was always up for a planned or spontaneous trip. From cards, to board games to games of chance laughter and a good time were something you were guaranteed to have when she was around.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters Susan Barnard of Boise, Jan Anderson, and Julie Mahler of Twin Falls, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Processional and graveside will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
