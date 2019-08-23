Richard “Dick” Eugene Armstrong
July 1, 1939 - August 20, 2019
Richard “Dick” Eugene Armstrong, 80, died Aug. 20, 2019 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Family and friends are invited to his service on Monday August 26th at the Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. Service will transition to the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, and return to the funeral home for a reception/celebration of life.
Mr. Armstrong was born on July 1. 1939 in Circleville, Kansas to Hayes and Dorothy (Carder) Armstrong and moved between Kansas and Idaho during his adult life. He was trusted and valued as a highly skilled construction worker for decades with many contractors, and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
Dick is survived by his wife Joyce and family (sons Raymond Dyer and family & Richard Armstrong, and daughters Cheryl Armstrong McCollum & Sarah Miller and families), and his brother Don and family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Dick Armstrong to the Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home (2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 or 208-735-0011). Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
