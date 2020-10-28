Zola Luthy Kohntopp

On September 2nd, 1921 Zola Chatwin was born in Rexburg, Idaho. She later took the name of her second father Theodore Ricks and Mother Beulah Ricks. On October 25th, 2020 She was called home to live with her Heavenly Father.

Zola spent many years in the Glens Ferry, Hammett area where Ferdie farmed, and she cooked for the workers. They lived just off of the interstate where it was easy for anyone who knew and loved her could stop and spend some time with her. She loved seeing and preparing meals for anyone who came by. Her shining glory was preparing Thanksgiving dinner for her entire family and seeing how many people she could squeeze into her tiny double wide living room. The grandchildren especially enjoyed playing in the outbuildings, climbing trees, and spending the whole day doing what kids did back then.