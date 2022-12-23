Jan. 6, 1930—Dec. 19, 2022

Yvonne “Bonnie” Mary Stutzman, 92, died at her home on December 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born on January 6, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska to Caroline and Jay Van Housen Brazie. She was the second of six children. The family moved to Filer, Idaho in 1935.

When she was fourteen, they lived at the Hunt Relocation Camp where her father worked as a Government Purchasing Agent for the Japanese Americans living there. Bonnie and her sisters had only positive things to say about their time there. It was always interesting to visit the Minidoka National Historic Site with them.

The family returned to Filer and that’s where Bonnie met Warren Stutzman, a Navy Veteran who had served during World War II. They formed a quick friendship and Warren enjoyed hanging out with the lively Brazie family—a house full of music and laughter. Their romance developed and the two were married in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1951.

Warren and Bonnie homesteaded on the north side of Rupert, ID in 1956 where they built their farm and raised their family of ten children. After Warren’s passing in 1994, Bonnie lived in their home until 2014 when she moved into town.

She was active throughout her time in Rupert at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and at St. Nicholas School. She held leadership positions in the Catholic Women’s Organization and volunteered as the Librarian in the school library for many years. She enjoyed sharing her love of reading with the children and was always on the lookout for new authors and interesting non-fiction topics to encourage the young readers.

Bonnie enjoyed cooking and baking and visiting her children. She was always welcome—there was no one who enjoyed holding and singing to new babies, cleaning cupboards, hanging pictures and staying busy more than she! She loved to sing! Several of her granddaughters called her Queen Grandmama and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could hardly wait to visit her, sit around the coffee table and take part in one of her famous tea parties.

She was a devout Catholic and was regularly at daily Mass. She was healthy, independent and active until she was ninety. Her health started to decline but even then, she could still be found at Mass several days a week.

Bonnie is survived by two sisters: Carol Gibson of South Pasadena, CA and Karen Allen (Louis) of Cedar Lake, Indiana and one brother, Jerry Brazie (Millie) of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by three daughters: Sue Phillips (Mike), Boise, Mary Hiller (John), Pocatello and Jane, Boise and six sons: Dennis, Van (Suzie), Brian (Bridget), all of Rupert, Mark, Twin Falls, Steve (Suzanne) Heyburn, and Greg (Jill) Fruitland, nineteen grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, a son, Timothy John, her mother and father and her brother, Tom Brazie and sister, Joan Harding.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 with the recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 pm at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F Street, Rupert. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Interment to follow at the Paul Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon hosted by the Catholic Women’s Organization. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church Restoration Project or St. Nicholas School. Bonnie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank- you to the staff at Horizon Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate care she received throughout her illness.