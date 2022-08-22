April 29, 2009—Aug. 18, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Wyatt James Ford was born on April 29, 2009 to Kayla Pierpont and James Ford in Twin Falls, Idaho. He passed away at the age of 13 on August 18, 2022 due to unfortunate circumstances. Since the moment he was born, Wyatt always knew how to make an entrance and make you laugh.

Wyatt was born and raised in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was a very eventful child. He was always creative, sometimes in mischievous ways. Wyatt would always make friends no matter where he went or what he was doing. And he always had a joke to tell.

Wyatt has always been a fun loving child, with so much personality. He loved to rollerblade, legos, building things, camping, being outdoors, skateboarding, music and anime. Wyatt could always make you laugh and you always left with a memory after spending time with him.

Wyatt is survived by his father James (Christina) Ford, mother Kayla Pierpont and step mother Sarah Hilbert. Siblings Michael Ford, Hayden Ford, Bentleigh Pierpont. Step-siblings Amy Hilbert, Brooklyn Harral, Haven Harral, Johnny Harral. Grandparents Mechelle Cross, Jeffery Cross, Joseph Thompson, Cindy Jones, Myron Ulrich, Eddie Jones, Jon and Jenny Ford, Doug and Gigi Hilbert. Great-grandparents Helen McGoffin, Don and Mary Pierpont. Aunts Jessika (Austin) Miller, Rebekka (Cody) Thompson, Ashlyn (Dorin) Thompson, and Autumn (TJ) Felix and Brandee Groo. Uncles Seth Cross, Levi Eggleston, Joel (Jennie) Holt, Caleb (Jessica) Hilbert, Trevor Tucker, Travis (Callie) Tucker, Alex (Lacey) Jones and Rue. He is also survived by many more family and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his Mawmaw Susan Thompson and many Great-grandparents.

There will be a viewing at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5 pm-7 pm. A Balloon release will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday August 27, 2022, starting at 2:00 pm at Full Life Family Church 189 Locust St. N, Twin Falls, ID.

Flowers can be sent to Full Life Family Church and White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel. Donations can be made to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

If there is anyone you know is suffering from suicidal or self-harm thoughts, please know that there is always someone available at the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988 via call or text.