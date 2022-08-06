July 15, 1928—June 12, 2022
BOISE — Wm. “Bill” McClung, formerly of Paul, passed away in Boise, ID on June 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 beginning at 1pm at El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise, Idaho. For full obituary and details go to summersfuneral.com
