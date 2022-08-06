 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wm. 'Bill' McClung

  • 0

July 15, 1928—June 12, 2022

BOISE — Wm. “Bill” McClung, formerly of Paul, passed away in Boise, ID on June 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 beginning at 1pm at El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise, Idaho. For full obituary and details go to summersfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News