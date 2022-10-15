Winilah Lenore Mobley

Feb. 13, 1935—Sept. 30, 2022

Winilah “Win” Lenore Mobley, 87 of Jerome, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born February 13, 1935 in Twin Falls, ID, the youngest daughter to Claude and Leota Hull of Jerome. Win married her sweetheart, Bill Frank Mobley, April 11, 1954, and they farmed north of Jerome.

She enjoyed spending time with family, riding horses until she was 85 and writing her three novels and non-fiction books about women and their horses. Aside from traveling with her daughters and Bill, who preceded her in death in 2016, she also attended church regularly and enjoyed many rodeos and cowboy tent meetings. She was often seen doing book signings all over Idaho.

Win is survived by five daughters; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; as well as nine extended family members.

A Celebration of Win’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Win’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.