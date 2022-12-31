Sept. 22, 1943 - Dec. 12, 2022

MOUNT VERNON, WA — Wilma Faye (McRae) Torretta passed peacefully surrounded by her family at home on December 12, 2022. She was born in Twin Falls Idaho on September 22, 1943. The daughter of Donald and Nellie McRae, Wilma grew up in a loving home that was enriched with music, a menagerie of pets and a love of God. She grew up attending Christian private schools including Gem State Academy, a high school in Caldwell, Idaho where she was involved in many leadership activities and performances.

Wilma also attended Walla Walla University where she studied voice and music. In 1959, she met the love of her life, David Torretta and later married in 1966.

Later, they moved to Mount Vernon, Washington, where they started a family and careers. She took great pride in helping others and making connections with people. While Wilma enjoyed all things about life, her greatest love was family. Wilma's life's motto shared with each of us was “Faith, family, friends and fun”.

Also, Wilma loved angels since she was a child and we believe she had a special connection with them throughout her life . . . one of her final comments shared with family just prior to her passing was that she saw angels.

She is survived by husband, David Torretta, daughter, Julie (Tom) Hummel, son, Tony (Shauna) Torretta, and three grandchildren.

Please join us in person or online, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Faith Community Fellowship, Mount Vernon, WA, Hawthorne Funeral Home.