July 10, 1932 ~ Dec. 3, 2022

TWIN FALLS - Willis Dale Jordan, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, December 3, 2022. Dale, as he was known by friends and family, was born July 10, 1932, son of Fern Jordan and Boyd Jordan, in Buhl, Idaho.

Growing up in Melon Valley, he attended Buhl schools and graduated from Buhl High School in 1950. As a teen Dale competed in Golden Gloves Boxing and bronc riding and served in the Idaho National Guard. After graduation, he cowboyed in Nevada during an extremely hard winter. In January of the next year, he escaped the bitter cold and joined the Navy achieving the rank of Petty Officer First Class.

Dale married Margery Veatch of Filer in 1955. He farmed in Castleford before working for the Idaho State Department of Lands. That job took the family to Idaho Falls and Kendrick eventually landing in Sandpoint. Willis, as he is known to his Northern Idaho colleagues and friends, was Fire Warden of Bonner County for 23 years. After retiring, Dale and Margery moved back to Castleford and always had a large garden and bountiful orchard. He enjoyed raising donkeys and horses.

Dale was an ardent outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was an accomplished trapshooter and won Idaho State Singles and Doubles Championships. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margery; daughters, Julie (Doug) Brown of Renton, Washington and Jeri Jordan of Spokane, Washington; sisters, Dorothy (Jess) Rolland of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; Joanne (Merrel) Smith of Elkton, Oregon; and Jessie (Clyde) Clifford of Hagerman, Idaho; brothers, David (Betty) Nipper of Fort Myers, Florida and Stephen (Anna) Nipper of Boise, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Fern Nipper; and stepfather, Jesse Nipper; brother, Donald Jordan; three step sisters; and two step brothers.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A graveside with military honors will follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

