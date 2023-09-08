Dec. 1, 1954 - Sept. 4, 2023

Bill Root passed away peacefully at his beloved Circle S West Ranch surrounded by family and his loyal dog, Maggie Pie. He chose to join his beloved wife, Suzanne, in heaven on her birthday as the best present ever. It was a beautiful end to a beautiful and unique love story.

Bill was born December 1, 1954, to proud parents, Chapman and Susan Spear Root, of Ormond Beach, Florida. He was the third of six children and reportedly was the easiest to raise because of his loving, fun, and easygoing personality. Bill enjoyed growing up surrounded by his siblings, exploring the beaches of Ormond and Daytona, and taking road trips west either by train or in the family station wagon with his whole family. They spent lots of time visiting National Parks and summering in Sun Valley, with Bill and his brothers raising Cain along the way.

In his mid-twenties while working for Florida Coca Cola, he met his soulmate, Suzanne Francis, and her two boys, Donovan and Michael. They were married for 42 years and spent a full life living in Florida and then Buhl, ID. Bill was a wonderful father figure to both boys, instilling the values of respect and kindness, as well as showing them how to enjoy the finer things in life, and collecting trinkets along the way! Bill passed those same lessons on to his two grandsons whom he enjoyed and spoiled thoroughly with the philosophy of "No Rules". They spent summers on the ranch together and travelled all over the country.

The epitome of a family champion, Bill was always true to his belief that family was the foundation to harmony and happiness in life. That family included his many friends.

A true wilderness sportsman, Bill loved everything in nature and the comfort that the great outdoors provided. He enjoyed extended camping, fishing, and hunting trips with his family, many times for weeks on end. He was thankful for nature and her bounties and was an authentic, old-school wilderness chef preferring a fire pit to a stove top, a Dutch oven to a tablecloth. Bill's sense of adventure included his entire group of family and friends, and he served as chief organizer and premier host of large elaborate celebrations of the love he shared with many. His 50th birthday was a convention of family and friends, who still remember the tents on the mountainside of Maui. His enjoyment was seeing everyone happy and together, not the milestone of his age.

His sense of humor was legendary, having an appropriate yet comical nickname for everyone in his life. This sense of humor was the hallmark of the final weeks of his life, even in the bad moments, with the family and friends that surrounded him.

Bill was a kind-hearted animal lover who had a canine companion by his side for 67 years. Bill's other passions were America's war veterans, police and fire personnel, and children in need. An avid reader and collector of all things, he kept alive memories for us that will never be forgotten.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne; parents, Chapman and Susan Root; his brother and partner-in-crime, Chris Root; brother-in-law. Mike Graham; and sister-in-law Faye Rowe.

He is survived by his sons, Donovan (Jennifer) Glass and Michael Root; grandsons, Aaron (Maria) and Collin (Desi) Glass; and great-grandson, Chapman William Glass. He is also survived by his brothers, Chapman (Jaime) Root, John (Judi) Root, and Preston (Lynn) Root; his sister, Susan Root Graham; sisters-in-law, Tracy Root and Linda Osborne; and many nieces and nephews.

