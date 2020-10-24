William Russell Woodfin, Jr.

The oldest of four children, Bill grew up between Tennessee, Arizona, and Alaska. In 1963, Bill joined the Navy, where he served with courage and distinction. While stationed in the Mediterranean region, Bill met and married Rosaria Woodfin. Upon returning to the United States, he decided to further his education. Despite working full time and raising three children, he succeeded in obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland. Bill later worked for the government as a quality control specialist at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

In 1995 Bill moved to Buhl and soon became active with the Dilettantes Theater Group in Twin Falls. Over the course of several years, he acted in and helped to put on productions such as Fiddler on the Roof, The Wind in the Willows, Crazy for You, and many others. Theater was in fact one of Bill’s greatest passions, along with Jazz, philosophy, and rock climbing. Bill’s love for the dramatic arts started when he appeared in the 1973 crime drama Lucky Luciano, and continued to grow throughout the rest of his life. Though Bill moved away from Idaho in 2009, the Magic Valley continued to hold a special place in his heart, especially since most of his family still lived in the area. After settling in Arizona, Bill created the Bare Bones Theater Group, where together with his partner Mary Meredith he scripted, produced, and acted in numerous plays in the Phoenix metropolitan area.