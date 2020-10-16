William Raymond Carder

April 4, 1941 ~ October 13, 2020
William (Bill) Raymond Carder, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cassia Regional Hospital.
William was born on April 4, 1941 in Kimberly, Idaho to Raymond and Betty Carder.
On September 22, 1964 William married the love of his life, Judy Bjornson, in Elko, NV.
William is survived by his lovely bride, Judy, children, Lori (Mark) Hagen, April (Lynn) Culley, Kimberlee Leedom, and Jacob Carder, his sister, Carole Calton, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Jolanta (JoJo), a son Shawn, son in law Jeffery Leedom, grand daughter Tiffany Hanchey, sisters Francis and Margaret, and his brother Michael.
Services are under the care of Parkes Funeral Home. For sending condolences to the family, and any additional information, please please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.