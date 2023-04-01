May 30, 1936—March 24, 2023

William Nelson “Bill” Watts passed away March 24, 2023. He was born May 30, 1936 to Woodrow and Anna Lee Watts in Jerome, Idaho.

Bill served in the United States Air Force and was an Idaho State Police Officer for several years. He also earned his Accounting degree from Boise State University, working as an Accountant and Tax Auditor for the State of Idaho until retirement.

He was married to Cheryl Christopherson, and they had two children together. They later divorced. Bill married Jan Kytonen in 1991 and became a stepfather to her three boys.

He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls where he served as an elder and Sunday School teacher.

Bill enjoyed camping, going for long rides on his motorcycle, and he really enjoyed his cat, Smokey. He was also a proud supporter of the CSI basketball games.

Bill, I loved you so very much and you will always be my hero. Love, Jan.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Kelli Watts Wagner; sons: Darin Watts, Adam (Suzie) Kytonen, and Josh Kytonen; sisters: Velma (Glenn) Gambles and Teresa Smart; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry; his parents; son, Matt Kytonen; and one great-grandson, Cameron Kytonen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date according to Bill’s wishes.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.