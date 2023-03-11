July 6, 1930 - March 5, 2023

HAGERMAN — William Mac Strange passed away March 5, 2023, in Hagerman, Idaho. Bill was born July 6, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Strange and Fay McMillan Strange.

Bill attended high school in Murry, Utah and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Chemical Engineering. While at the university he was enrolled in the Navy Officer Training program.

He entered the Navy as an officer and served on a destroyer during the Korean War. After he left the Navy, he worked for Good Year Rubber.

Bill enjoyed writing and spent many hours with his computer writing numerous stories, some of which he had published.

He married Janice Topliff in 1955, they have four children, Lisa, Brian, Georgia, and Michelle. They divorced and he later married Arlene Bernius in 1971 and had a daughter, Ginger. They later divorced but have remained friends through the years.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman for the care and love they provided during Bill's stay.

Bill is survived by his sister, Penny Turner of Hagerman, Idaho; children, Lisa Strange of Modesto, California; Brian (Claudine) Strange of Greenwood, California; Georgia Strange of Big Trees, California; Michelle Strange of Modesto, California; and Ginger (Ryan) DelGrosso of Sunland, California; along with four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a baby sister; and brother, Tom.

A graveside at the Hagerman Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.