OAKLEY — William Gary Lloyd, 78 year old Oakley resident, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow in the Basin Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 at the church on Thursday prior to the Funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.