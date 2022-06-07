OAKLEY — William Gary Lloyd, 78 year old Oakley resident, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow in the Basin Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 at the church on Thursday prior to the Funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.